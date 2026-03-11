Find Your Y: Commemorating the trailblazing women leaders of the YMCA movement

Current women leaders in the Olympic Peninsula YMCA Association and at the Sequim branch gather for a photo to commemorate Women’s History Month and the role women leaders have played in the history of the Y. Pictured from left are Amanda Hazard, Tiffany Barnett, Rylee Carr, Sarah Scagliotti, Cally Tauran, Anne Dean, Wendy Bart, Tracey Durso, Virginia O’Neil and Jodi Minker-James.

By Jodi Minker

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Olympic Peninsula YMCA proudly celebrates the remarkable women whose leadership and dedication have shaped the YMCA movement — paving the way for future generations of women leaders, members, and change-makers across the country.

From the women program leaders at the YMCA of Sequim to the Olympic Peninsula YMCA association leaders, including the board president, our robust class of female leaders owe a lot to the women who came before us.

Ellen Brown

Ellen Brown was the first female YMCA employee in 1886 when she was hired to serve as the “boys work secretary.” Brown taught a night class at the Y that grew so rapidly, it eventually became a whole department!

Wilhelmina “Willie” Aveling

Wilhelmina “Willie” Aveling began her YMCA career as a physical director in Atlantic City. In 1933, she joined the staff of the Chicago Metropolitan YMCA to find ways to improve programs for women and girls. For the next 28 years, she helped develop policies and recruit women leaders within the YMCA movement. She was the first woman to be inducted into the YMCA National Hall of Fame.

Winifred Colton

Fighting to improve the status of women in the YMCA, Winifred Colton began her extensive YMCA career as women’s and girls’ work secretary at the YMCA of Metro Chicago. In 1957, the YMCA’s National Council’s statement of purpose no longer applied to “males only,” and Colton became the first woman professional on the national staff.

Janice Paton

At 26 years old, Janice Paton was the first woman to be named to the National YMCA Board of Directors in 1962, breaking barriers and paving the way for women’s leadership across the Y movement. Her trailblazing role helped shape a more welcoming YMCA — one that empowers women and girls everywhere to lead, grow, and thrive.

Violet P. Henry

After holding various executive leadership roles in the Newark and Chicago YMCAs, in 1976 Violet P. Henry became the first woman to be named to a top management position at the Y’s national office. She provided leadership for numerous national and international commissions and committees that worked for the rights of women and people of color.

Suzanne McCormick

In 2021, Suzanne McCormick became the first woman to serve as president and CEO of YMCA of the USA. A 30-year nonprofit executive, McCormick is a sought-after speaker and leader in the nonprofit and social impact sectors. In her role, she serves as an inspiration and symbol of what’s possible for future women leaders, including the millions of girls and young women who engage with the Y as members, participants, staff and volunteers.

Here are the current women leaders in the Olympic Peninsula YMCA Association and at the Sequim branch:

Board President: Virginia O’Neil

CEO: Wendy Bart (first woman YMCA CEO on the Olympic Peninsula)

Program Executive – Healthy Living: Tracey Durso

Program Executive – Youth Development: Sarah Scagliotti

Program Executive – Social Impact: Anne Dean

Director of Community Engagement: Jodi Minker-James

Director of Human Resources & Finance: Amanda Hazard

Admin Specialist: Tiffany Barnett

Membership Manager: Cally Tauran

Swim Lessons Coordinator: Rylee Carr

As we reflect on these incredible women’s achievements, we recommit to fostering leadership and empowerment for women and girls throughout the Y community today and tomorrow.