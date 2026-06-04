Boomer Generation: Why does my grown child continue to disappoint me?

Let’s start by acknowledging something we often don’t say out loud: Parenting doesn’t stop just because your child turns 18 — or 25, or even 40. The emotional investment you’ve made over decades doesn’t magically disappear. You’ve sacrificed, worried, nurtured, and given your best. Naturally, you’ve built expectations — some spoken, some unspoken — about how your child would grow up, who they’d become, and the kind of relationship you’d have. And when reality doesn’t match the mental image you held on to, it hurts. Deeply.

Parental expectations often feel like a sacred bond. You might feel that your child owes you something: effort, success, gratitude, or even just basic decency. When they don’t deliver on what you believe they should, it feels personal — like a betrayal of everything you stood for as a parent.

Disappointment doesn’t come from what our children do, but from what we expected them to be. Expectations can act like invisible chains around our hearts. If those expectations are rigid or based on an idealized version of your child, disappointment is almost inevitable. The more tightly we hold to a script of how life “should” go, the more pain we feel when real life doesn’t follow it. This emotional tension is natural, but it’s also a signal — a signpost pointing us to deeper issues within the parent-child relationship.

From parenting a child to respecting an adult

This is one of the hardest transitions a parent has to make. When your child becomes an adult, you don’t automatically stop being their parent — but your role must evolve. That evolution often involves shifting from authority figure to trusted guide, from manager to mentor. And if that shift doesn’t happen smoothly, disappointment takes its place.

Letting go doesn’t mean abandoning them; it means giving them space to live, fail, and grow on their own terms. The line between love and control is razor thin. It’s easy to fall into the trap of overstepping, offering unsolicited advice, or trying to “fix” their mistakes — even when it’s well-intentioned. But adult children often interpret this as a lack of respect or trust.

When your child begins making decisions — about their career, lifestyle, relationships — that don’t align with your values, it can feel like a rejection of everything you tried to instill in them. But often, it’s not rejection; it’s independence. Respecting your adult child doesn’t mean agreeing with them all the time. It means honoring their autonomy, even when their choices break your heart a little.

What disappointment really means

Disappointment is a complex emotion — it’s sadness, frustration, and sometimes even shame all rolled into one. But if we peel back the layers, disappointment often has less to do with the child and more to do with the parent’s inner world. When you say your child has disappointed you, what are you really saying? That they didn’t live up to a vision you held. That your hopes, your sacrifices, or your dreams haven’t been realized. Maybe even that you feel like you have failed.

That’s not a judgment — it’s a human reaction. We all want validation that our efforts meant something. When our kids don’t “turn out” the way we envisioned, it can feel like a reflection of our own worth. But your child’s journey is not your report card. Their choices, mistakes, and successes belong to them. And while you played a pivotal role in shaping them, you’re not the author of their life story. Disappointment isn’t wrong. But it is a cue to examine whether you’re grieving a lost dream rather than the person your child has become.

Unmet dreams, projected aspirations

Many parents — without even realizing it — project their own dreams, regrets, and unfulfilled aspirations onto their children. It’s a deeply human thing to do. Maybe you wanted to be a doctor, but life got in the way. Maybe you wish you’d had more confidence, better opportunities, or someone to push you harder. So, when your child comes along, full of potential, you see a second chance. A redo. A legacy.

You start dreaming of their future — and those dreams become tightly woven with your own identity. When your child chooses a path you never would have, or worse, appears to squander opportunities you would have killed for, it doesn’t just hurt; it feels like they’re disrespecting your entire journey. You must remember that your child isn’t you. And they’re not your vessel for redemption. They are their own person with their own wounds, dreams, and limitations. They weren’t born to heal your past.

This doesn’t mean your hopes were wrong or that you shouldn’t dream for your children. It means those dreams must evolve. Holding too tightly to them can create resentment on both sides; you feel rejected, and they feel suffocated. Learning to separate your dreams from theirs is one of the most liberating steps in the parenting journey. It allows you to truly see who your child is — not who you hoped they’d be.

The gap between generations

Our world has changed a lot. The values, beliefs, and “rules of life” you grew up with might look totally foreign to your adult child. You might believe in hard work, modesty, financial responsibility, or loyalty to family above all. Your child might prioritize freedom, mental health, social justice, or self-expression. This doesn’t make either of you wrong. It makes you products from different worlds.

And this gap in values can cause massive friction. You might see your child’s lifestyle as reckless or lazy. They might see your concern as controlling or outdated. Conversations that seem simple — about jobs, marriage, politics, or even what success means — can turn into arguments because you’re both speaking different emotional languages.

The generational divide isn’t just about technology or slang — it’s about fundamental shifts in how we view life, purpose, and responsibility. Understanding this doesn’t mean you have to accept everything they do. But it does mean you might need to update your lens. When you make space to understand why they think the way they do, you might discover common ground.

Holding on to an idealized child

Many parents, especially those who had close bonds with their kids growing up, carry an image of who their child used to be, like the curious 5-year-old, the ambitious teen, the kind-hearted dreamer. That version felt full of potential. They loved you openly. They needed you. But adulthood changes people. Life humbles them. Choices shape them. And in some cases, the child you remember feels nothing like the adult they’ve become.

Holding on to that “idealized” version sets you up for constant disappointment. You compare who they are now to who they used to be or who you thought they would be. And every difference feels like a loss. But your grown child isn’t frozen in time. They’ve evolved — flaws, edges, and all. And part of your journey is mourning the version you’ve lost, while learning to love the one in front of you. It’s okay to grieve. But staying stuck in the past robs you both of the chance to build something real in the present.

For many parents, success means stability — a good career, financial Security, a loving family, and a sense of purpose. These are valid, meaningful goals. But your child may have a completely different definition. Maybe they’re more focused on creative fulfillment, freedom, or emotional balance. Maybe they’re choosing a path that feels uncertain to you — a freelance career, an unconventional relationship, or a lifestyle you don’t understand. To you, it might look like failure. To them, it might feel like growth.

The real tension often lies in values. If you were raised to believe that hard work equals worth, seeing your child drift or experiment can feel like rebellion. But what if they’re not failing, they’re simply defining success on their own terms? It’s okay to feel confused or even disappointed at first. But try asking yourself: What matters more — my child living a life that looks “right” to others, or one that feels right to them? When you begin to question your own beliefs about success, you may discover that love, connection, resilience, and authenticity matter more than status or structure. And that shift in perspective can help rebuild the bridge between you and your grown child.

Letting go without giving up

Being disappointed in your grown child doesn’t make you a bad parent; it makes you human. It means you loved deeply, hoped fully, and believed in their potential so much that watching them struggle, stray, or change has felt like heartbreak in slow motion.

Disappointment is painful. It feels like betrayal, frustration, sadness, even guilt. But beneath that disappointment is often something much softer: love. A desire to connect. A longing for things to be better. Your child doesn’t need a perfect parent. They need a present one. One who can sit with uncomfortable emotions, admit when they’re wrong, and choose connection over control. That’s how relationships heal — not through force, but through empathy, patience, and mutual growth.

Your child’s life isn’t over. Neither is your relationship. Disappointment doesn’t have to be the final word. Letting go doesn’t mean abandoning your child or erasing your expectations, it means loosening your grip on the version of them you once dreamed of and learning to love the one standing in front of you today. It’s about choosing peace over control, compassion over criticism, and healing over holding on to hurt.

You can be honest about your pain while still being open to connection. You can set boundaries while keeping your heart soft. You can mourn the relationship you wanted — and still build something new. Parenthood isn’t a job you finish. It’s a journey of evolving love.

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Olivia L. is the connections columnist for BabyBoomer.org. The Boomer Generation column is a partnership between BabyBoomer.org and the Sequim Gazette.