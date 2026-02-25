Sequim mayor pens proclamation to lessen immigration concerns

Peaceful protesters gather in downtown Sequim on Jan. 25 to oppose U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s actions in Minneapolis and across the country.

Following stories of federal immigration enforcement across the country and regular peaceful protests along city streets, Sequim Mayor Rachel Anderson shared a proclamation at Monday’s city council meeting saying that the city will serve and protect all community members regardless of immigration status.

She wrote the proclamation on behalf of fellow city councilors saying on Feb. 23 that they’re aware of concerns related to federal immigration enforcement in other communities and the uncertainty these actions may cause.

“The City of Sequim remains committed to serving and protecting all community members, regardless of immigration status, reflecting existing practice and consistency with Washington State law, and in accordance with the Keep Washington Working Act and Sequim Police Department policy, local law enforcement does not engage in federal civil immigration enforcement,” Anderson read from the proclamation.

A few councilors, including Anderson, have spoken at the end of council meetings about their anger and/or concern with federal immigration and controversies surrounding the deaths of Minneapolis residents Renée Good and Alex Pretti and multiple people held in federal immigration detention centers.

Councilor Dan Butler spoke on Jan. 26 acknowledging those lost and showing his appreciation for the Sequim Police Department and its professionalism.

Anderson wrote in her proclamation that “immigration status is not a factor in local law enforcement decision-making and officers are prohibited from taking action based solely on a person’s immigration status.”

“Federal immigration enforcement is the responsibility of federal authorities, and the City of Sequim does not have jurisdiction over federal law enforcement agencies and may not interfere with federal agents’ lawful activities,” she added.

In an interview, Police Chief Mike Hill reiterated that his officers, including the school resource officer, will not share information nor enforce federal crimes.

“Not only do we not want to, we’re also prohibited from doing so,” he said.

Anderson said Sequim officials are not aware of any current or planned immigration enforcement activity within the community, and that Sequim Police officers will “respond consistently with applicable law and policy, and no one should hesitate to seek emergency assistance due to concerns about immigration status.”

Hill said there’s a misnomer that every black SUV is a federal entity, such as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and that several local law enforcement and government entities with no law enforcement connection use black SUVs.

He said the proclamation, which references a joint statement from the Washington State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) and the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs (WACO PS), is how he feels, such as distinguishing between local and federal authority, and the need for professionalism, transparency, and de-escalation during periods of heightened tension.

He said RCW 10.93.160 Immigration and citizenship status—law enforcement agency restrictions is the city’s “guiding light” for not enforcing federal crime.

The proclamation was prompted by Anderson, and discussed by councilors on Feb. 9 with its intention following the City of Port Townsend’s Jan. 24 statement regarding immigration enforcement.

Sequim City Attorney Kristina Nelson-Gross said she recommended a proclamation that didn’t include a signature from city staff as they’re bound by rules under city code and state law.

“While we may have feelings, staff prefer not to be in the forefront of those policy making arenas,” she said.

Hill said he hasn’t been asked to comment on federal immigration.

He said a few peaceful protests have had small, one-off incidents, such as someone yelling profanity while driving by, or someone with a sign too close to the road.

At the Feb. 23 council meeting, councilor Harmony Rutter said she was glad the council made a statement that they’re operating within the bounds of the Keep Washington Working Act.

A handful of residents, including representatives with Indivisible Sequim, also expressed their support for immigrants, the council’s proclamation, and for local police.

Tim Wheeler, a Clallam County resident, said each time an entity like a city council adopts a proclamation it sends a message to Washington, D.C. that they don’t accept infringement on people’s rights.

Alex Fane, a Sequim resident and planning commission member, asked council and staff to consider policy to safeguard utility users’ personal data as federal agencies may use it for immigration status purposes.

See the proclamation here.