Local nonprofits set volunteer trainings

The following nonprofit organizations have scheduled upcoming training for anyone interested in volunteering.

CERT

Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT), a volunteer organization composed of people from every walk of life, will be conducting a training course beginning Saturday, March 7.

CERT is recruiting new volunteers for all 16 local teams. Before becoming a member of a team, each volunteer must complete three days of training. Day one — the March 7 training — will be at KSQM radio station, 609 W. Washington St. Ste. 17. The second training will be on Saturday, March 14 and the third training will be on Saturday, March 28. Both of those sessions will take place at the Carlsborg Training and Operations Center on Carlsborg Road.

Two and a half days are in the classroom with the last half-day in the field, practicing hands-on skills. After completion of the training, each volunteer is assigned to a team. Teams meet monthly for two hours to continue training and update skills.

Unsure about joining? All are welcome to drop by a monthly team meeting to see what CERT is all about. A list of monthly meetings and locations can be found online at ccfd3.org, in the February newsletter. Click on Emergency Preparedness (CERT), then click on the newsletter.

If you already know you want to be involved, call Cindy Zechenelly at 360-504-2531.

Clallam County Hospice

Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County will host in-person volunteer orientations for those interested in learning more about or volunteering with the organization.

The first session is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at a location in Sequim to be disclosed at the time of registration. A second orientation will be held Wednesday, March 4, at the VHOCC offices, 829 E. Eighth St., also at 11 a.m.

Registration is required for both sessions by calling 360-452-1511 or emailing reception@vhocc.org.

Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as front desk receptionist, in the organization’s lending closet or delivering medical equipment to patients’ homes. They can also serve at the bedside of hospice patients or offer grief support and spiritual care or handle various tasks in the office or at fundraising events.

VHOCC is a nonprofit serving Clallam County from Joyce to Diamond Point, and all its services are free. It provides end-of-life nursing care, loans medical equipment and supplies and offers education programs, grief support groups, one-on-one bereavement services and practical workshops on life after loss.

To learn more about the nonprofit, call the number above, or visit its website at volunteerhospice.org or its Facebook page.