Peninsula Fiber Artists present ‘Wild Things’ exhibit

The “Wild Things” exhibit is open through March.

Debra Olson, left, and Sue Gale install “Wild Things” in the Peninsula Fiber Artists walk-by exhibit at 675 Tyler St., open through March.

Wild critters, wild weather, wild women — they’re all a part of “Wild Things,” the Peninsula Fiber Artists’ walk-by exhibit open at 675 Tyler St. in Uptown Port Townsend.

Fourteen artists have created art quilts, sculptures and masks for the 24/7 exhibit, open through March. Many of the 23 pieces are available for purchase directly from the artists.

Curated by Port Townsend’s Sue Gale, who describes “Wild Things” as “full of color and diversity,” the exhibit includes work by Sequim’s Liisa Fagerlund and Lynn Gilles.

Featured Port Townsend artists include Leslie Dickinson, Angie Didium, ZeeLinda Dissinger, Caryl Fallert-Gentry, Sue Gale, Pat Herkel, Bess Jennings, Debra Olson, Vicky Rath and Ellen Thomas.

The exhibit also includes the work of Donna Lee Dowdney and Carol Olsen of Bainbridge Island.

Since 2013, Peninsula Fiber Artists has met monthly to provide creative and professional growth for fiber artists and to offer exhibition opportunities. Meeting venues alternate between Fort Worden and the Gardiner Community Center. Guests are welcome, and there is no admission charge.

For a meeting schedule and information on current and forthcoming exhibits, see sda-np.com.