‘Birds in Migration’ next in Backyard Birding series at River Center

The Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society will present “Birds in Migration” as part of its Backyard Birding series from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7 at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road.

The presenter will be Nikki Pyle.

The event is free, but there is a suggested donation of $5 to support OPAS education and conservation programs.

Bringing her academic training in ecology, evolution and behavior science, Pyle will focus on the migration patterns and timing of birds local to Clallam County.

She will describe the instinctive motivations that drive birds to return each year to their breeding or winter-feeding grounds.

Pyle will review tools and skills that citizen scientists can use to monitor migrations, compile data, and document the importance of the North Olympic Peninsula’s migratory habitats as birds travel through the Pacific Flyway.