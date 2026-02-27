PA Players share family-friendly “The Play That Goes Wrong”

The Port Angeles Community Players take on “The Play That Goes Wrong” from March 13-29 with actors, clockwise from top left, Jessica Baskaran, Zach Wiedenhoeft, Josh McLean, Matt Forrest, Nikki Forrest, Deanna Eickhoff, Ben Heinz, and Chelsea Doyle.

Director Jessica McKenzie said actors and crew with the Port Angeles Community Players (PACP) are positively giddy to announce their upcoming production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.

The masterful farce is a can’t-miss showcase of slapstick comedy and impeccable timing featuring some of the Peninsula’s most unhinged performers, McKenzie said.

Described as “the funniest show ever seen on stage” by audience-goers, “The Play That Goes Wrong” follows an amateur drama group attempting to stage a 1920s murder mystery. However, the actors can’t remember their lines or cues, the set starts falling apart, props break, and calamity ensues.

But the show must go on, McKenzie said, and the determined players never quit trying to stay conscious and solve the mystery at hand.

Performances will take place March 13-29 on the PACP Playhouse main stage at 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd. in Port Angeles at 7 p.m. Fridays and Tuesdays, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The doors and bar open 30 minutes before curtain time.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $9 for students. Tuesday nights, any remaining tickets are $9 at the door. Tickets are available online at pacommunityplayers.org or at the box office 30 minutes before each performance. PACP organizers note this season features new start times.