Realtors show support, share sweets and coffee with first responders

Volunteer firefighter Keith Koehler, center, with Clallam County Fire District 3 accepts a gift of coffee cards, a goodie box, and “thank you” notes from Sequim Association of Realtors members and affiliates. Representatives on hand included, from left, Julianne Campbell, Deon Kapetan, Matt Holland, and Therese Byrne.

Once again, representatives with the Sequim Association of Realtors recently made sizable goodie and coffee donations to area first responders to thank them for their efforts.

A group of the association’s members and affiliates distributed baked goods, a survival kit of various sweets, and $1,625 in local coffee cards to Clallam County Fire District 3’s Station 34, Sequim Police Department for officers and Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, Olympic Ambulance’s Sequim office, and Washington State Patrol’s office east of Port Angeles.

Association members and affiliates also shared personalized “thank you” notebooks.

The tradition has been going for more than 16 years. There are 160 Realtors and 50 affiliates with Sequim Association of Realtors. Read more about them at sequimrealtors.org and facebook.com/sequimrealtors.