Cedars sees another hole-in-one

Everett Thometz celebrates after hitting a hole-in-one on Feb. 4 at The Cedars at Dungeness’ eighth hole.

The Cedars at Dungeness, 1965 Woodcock Road in Sequim, hosted its second hole-in-one of 2026 in early February. Everett Thometz sank the shot on Feb. 4 during the course’s Men’s Club event on hole No. 8 from 90 yards out. He used his sand wedge and a Titleist golf ball.

“This was a significant accomplishment for a guy with 80-plus years of life experience,” said Art Green, the Cedars’ assistant golf professional.

Thometz’s hole-in-one was witnessed by fellow men’s club members Ray Ballantyne, Mike Buckland, and Mike Carlson.