NOLS to ask for levy lid lift in April

The Bookmobile served 2,716 patrons in 2025 and circulated 3,814 books, movies and other materials to people across Clallam County, according to North Olympic Library System’s 2025 Annual Report. It also traveled nearly 11,000 miles.

Forks Branch Library is one of four branches operated by the North Olympic Library System. Staff report that if a levy lift is approved in April, it would help keep existing hours, services and staffing levels at the branches.

Clallam Bay Library is one of four branches operated by the North Olympic Library System. Staff report that if a levy lift is approved in April, it would help keep existing hours, services and staffing levels at the branches.

Port Angeles Public Library is one of four branches operated by the North Olympic Library System. Staff report that if a levy lift is approved in April, it would help keep existing hours, services and staffing levels at the branches.

According to staff with the North Olympic Library System, they’re awaiting an occupancy permit from the City of Sequim along with some finishing touches with their contractors before they announce a soft reopening date for the Sequim branch.

The North Olympic Library System will go to Clallam County voters this April for its first tax levy lid lift increase in 15-plus years.

NOLS’ library board of trustees voted 4-0 with Ian Miller excused at their Feb. 26 regular meeting to put the proposition on a special election ballot on April 28. They will ask voters to increase the regular property tax levy from its current rate $0.28 per $1,000 of a home’s assessed valuation to $0.45 per $1,000 of assessed valuation starting in 2027.

All Clallam County registered voters will receive a ballot. Levies must pass with 50% plus one vote.

NOLS has four branches in Sequim, Port Angeles, Clallam Bay and Sequim, and a Bookmobile that operates at various locations throughout the year.

NOLS’ 2025 Annual Report states that the system last year had 32,000-plus active cardholders, 25,000-plus attend an event, 993,000-plus checkouts and renewals, and 312,000-plus patron visits between its branches.

“We know every dollar counts to folks now, but do feel it’s a reasonable return on investment,” said Executive Director Noah Glaude.

Library staff estimate that a property owner with a $300,000 assessed property value would see their current monthly cost for the library go from $7 to $11.25, and a $400,000 property go from $9.33 to $15 a month.

This rate is below the state-authorized maximum of $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed value, which was approved by Clallam County voters Aug. 17, 2010. The proposition brought the tax levy rate from $0.33 to $0.50 per $1,000 assessed property value. It passed with 59.1% of the vote (14,299 to 9,895).

Under state law, NOLS’ property tax revenue cannot increase by more than 1% annually, unless approved by voters.

Glaude said that administrators had discussed whether to go back to voters each budget season the past seven years.

“(The 2010 voter-approved rate) hung on for a little while, and around 2012, property values dipped for quite awhile and then skyrocketed and that’s when the rate started to shrink,” he said.

Like other junior tax districts, revenues are largely dependent on local property tax revenue. NOLS’ operating budget consists of about 87% of property taxes, staff report.

Glaude said they’ve made due stretching tax dollars and donations, including use of a bequeathment of about $500,000 to cover most of NOLS’ collection budget in 2025.

“It’s beneficial but doesn’t sustain us long term,” he said.

In meeting documents NOLS staff state that inflation and other factors have driven up costs for materials, wages, insurance and utilities and despite reducing the library system’s budget from 2025 to 2026, trustees agreed to transfer about $1.5 million from reserves to balance the budget. NOLS’ operating reserve as of Jan. 31 is about $603,000, according to a staff report.

“Our reserves will not last for much longer,” Glaude said. “The only sustainable option besides reducing hours and staff is to restore the levy rate and collect enough to sustain operating costs.”

If the levy lid lift passes, the library’s levy total would increase to approximately $7.8 million compared to this year’s operating budget of approximately $7.3 million.

Revenue collected over the amount needed would go into reserves for “when the levy rate inevitably begins to shrink again and inflation causes costs to increase,” staff write.

“(Forty-five cents) is enough to cover our operating costs and allow for some of that inflation and growth to occur that’s inevitable and build our reserves up,” Glaude said.

If the levy doesn’t pass, NOLS staff report that in 2027 they’d likely have to reduce open hours, access to collections, services such as early literacy, technology access, programming, the Bookmobile services and other outreach services, and delay needed maintenance and improvement of spaces.

Asked about the timing of the election, Glaude said going out in April gives staff more time to plan next year’s budget opposed to the August primary or November general election due to staff union negotiations required in the fall.

For more information about NOLS, visit nols.org.

Sequim Library update

Sequim Temporary Library at 609 W. Washington St., Suite 21 continues to operate as the renovated and expanded Sequim Branch Library at 630 N. Sequim Ave. is being readied for a to-be-announced opening day.

Glaude said on Feb. 26 that they’re awaiting an occupancy permit from the City of Sequim.

“We won’t give an exact date until we’re ready,” he said.

“We’ll do a soft opening and have a celebratory event later in the spring when we have more time to plan that out.”

The temporary library is open for holds and returns from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with outside return boxes available any time. Holds can be made at https://catalog.nols.org.

According to a Feb. 20 NOLS blog, all of the materials from the temporary library have been moved back to the remodeled branch.

The Sequim Avenue building closed for renovations on March 10, 2024 to add about 10,000 square feet. The approximate $10.7 million construction costs mostly come from state timber revenues along with $1.5 million in community donations and grants. The temporary library opened April 1, 2024, and closed to full service on Jan. 31.

With questions about the Sequim building, email to sequim@nols.org.