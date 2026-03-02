State girls basketball: Raiders take down Wolves in opening round

On Saturday, Sequim girls varsity basketball team made their first appearance at the 2A state tournament since 2023. They lost to Nathan Hale 54-36 at Bellevue College after making the state tourney by defeating Bainbridge 46-44 at the Spartan’s home court on Feb. 28 in a district game.

The Sequim girls basketball team kept it close against Nathan Hale until late in the third quarter, but the Raiders went on a 10-0 run, opening up a big lead that the Wolves couldn’t make up in a 54-36 2A regional loss at Bellevue College on Saturday afternoon.

The loss ended Sequim’s season with a record of 15-8.

This was the Wolves first state appearance since 2023 when they finished fourth.

“We couldn’t make anything today. They worked hard. [It was a] tough way to end the season but I’m proud the girls fought. They had a good season,” said coach Joclin Julmist. “The seniors will be missed. They were fun to coach and are great kids.”

The Wolves hung tough with Nathan Hale for most of the game, down just 27-23 with under three minutes left in the third quarter after a Gracie Chartraw basket. Nathan Hale responded with two straight 3-pointers to open the lead up to 33-23, then added two more baskets in the fourth quarter to open the lead to 37-23. Sequim could never get within single digits after that.

Chartraw finished the game with 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Jordyn Julmist had 10 points and six rebounds while guarding Nathan Hale’s top player.

Hailey Wagner had five points and 10 rebounds.

“She worked really hard tonight. I’m proud of the way she ended her high school career,” coach Julmist said.

The Wolves graduate Wagner, Navaeh Owens, Olivia Barros and Rilynn Whitehead. The future looks bright next year as Olympic League MVP Chartraw returns along with Jordyn Julmist, who was a big contributor as a freshman, and starter Kaiya Robinson.

To get to state, the Wolves defeated Bainbridge 46-44 at the Spartan’s home court on Feb. 28 in a district game. Bainbridge had defeated the Wolves twice before this season

The day prior, Chartraw scored a school record 43 points to help the Wolves overtake Orting at home 77-55.

Port Angeles defeated Renton 51-39 on Saturday to advance in the state tournament. They’ll play Archbishop Murphy at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 in the Yakima SunDome.