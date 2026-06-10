SHS honors student-athletes playing post-high school

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Ezekiel “Zeke” Schmadeke will play football for Linfield University in Oregon starting next school year.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Solomon Sheppard has committed to play basketball after high school for Pierce College.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Andrew Keeler has committed to play football for University of Mary-North Dakota as their long snapper.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Sydney Thomas-Harris will be the first Sequim athlete to play for the Wolves’ flag football team and then in college. She’s signed on to play for Hastings College in Nebraska.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Following his dad Terry’s foot steps, Brayden Wopperer will play football for Pacific Lutheran University.

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Six of the 11 student athletes moving on to play sports in college were in attendance for a ceremonial signing event on May 29. They include, from left, Ezekiel “Zeke” Schmadeke football for Linfield University (Oregon), Solomon Sheppard basketball at Pierce College, Colin Feik soccer for Peninsula College, Sydney Thomas-Harris flag football for Hastings College (Nebraska), Brayden Wopperer football for Pacific Lutheran University, and Andrew Keeler football for University of Mary-North Dakota. Not pictured are Adrian Aragon going on to play golf for Olympic Community College, Lincoln Bear baseball for Heston College in Kansas, Raimey Brewer soccer for Peninsula College, Kaiden Tosland soccer with YWC (YesWeCollege) in Genoa, Italy, and Johnny Vilona wrestling for Evergreen State.

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A week prior to graduation, Sequim High School celebrated its student-athlete seniors at a special assembly for those going on to play sports post-high school, including baseball, basketball, flag football, football, golf, soccer and wrestling.

They held ceremonial commitment signings with coaches and athletes sharing their appreciation for one another and the community on May 29. Six of the 11 athletes were able to attend with others having prior commitments.

Student-athletes recognized included Adrian Aragon going on to play golf for Olympic Community College, Lincoln Bear baseball for Heston College in Kansas, Raimey Brewer soccer for Peninsula College, Colin Feik soccer for Peninsula College, Andrew Keeler football for University of Mary-North Dakota, Solomon Sheppard basketball at Pierce College, Ezekiel “Zeke” Schmadeke football for Linfield University (Oregon), Sydney Thomas-Harris flag football for Hastings College (Nebraska), Kaiden Tosland soccer with YWC (YesWeCollege) in Genoa, Italy, Johnny Vilona wrestling for Evergreen State, and Brayden Wopperer football for Pacific Lutheran University.

Flag football first

For its first year in existence, Sequim’s girls flag football team now has a collegiate athlete in Thomas-Harris.

Sequim coach Kathleen Rose said Thomas-Harris has played the sport for only seven months and she’s learned it, loved it and now earned a place to play it.

“They’re gonna be very fortunate to have you on the line on defense, and hopefully you’ll come back and teach us everything you’re learning,” Rose said.

In an interview, Thomas-Harris said her other rec league coach Sam Salanoa with Young Athletes for Christ (YAC) reached out to colleges on her behalf.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity,” she said. “I’m happy to keep playing the sport.”

She helped the Wolves in their first season as an organized sport win the co-Olympic League championship, and earn a state berth.

Thomas-Harris thanked her coaches and parents at the assembly.

More accolades

Boys basketball coach Craig Brooks said he was proud of Sheppard for his ability to play aggressive and handle pressure on and off the court.

“You’ve dealt with adversity and dealt with it with strength, and showed a lot of class, so I’m really proud of you,” he said.

“I’m excited to watch you play at Pierce. Keep working on your game, keep building. It’s really cool to see where it’s gone in the last four years, and how much further it can go.”

Football coach Ian Henley said Wopperer came to Sequim for his senior year and played the 3 position, similar to a fullback and slot receiver, and he’ll play fullback for the Lutes, too.

Wopperer will play with his friend Dylan Mann from Port Angeles, and follow his dad Terry’s footsteps, who also played there.

He thanked God, coaches, parents and teammates before saying, “Go Lutes!”

Schmadeke will play defensive end for Linfield University, Henley said.

He’s a great leader on and off the football field, Henley said, while also playing basketball and baseball for the Wolves.

“(Schmadeke) is a very athletic individual, a great kid, and I know he’s really excited about the opportunity,” Henley said.

Schmadeke also thanked his friends, family, teachers and coaches.

After playing defensive end and tight end for the Wolves, Keeler signed on to the University of Mary in North Dakota as its long snapper.

Henley said Keeler has been a great leader on the team, and he’s excited for the opportunity in college.

Keeler thanked his parents and coach Cody Buckmaster for pushing him and helping him get this far in football.

On behalf of boys soccer coach Ian McCallum, who couldn’t attend the assembly, Henley said Feik is very dedicated to the game, especially this year as team captain, and they wish him well on his next soccer adventure. Feik thanked God, his previous coaches and teammates who helped push him. He too rallied for his new team saying “Go Pirates!”

Aragon tied for fifth at the 2A State Golf meet this May to give Sequim its highest finish since 2022.

According to Henley, Brewer set a single-season record of 13 assists, and finished with a school record of 38. She also is Sequim’s third leading scorer (78 points).