McAleer announces plans to resign EDC director post

The Clallam County Economic Development Council’s executive director plans to resign her position later this year.

Colleen McAleer, who has led the Clallam EDC for the past seven years, will continue serving in her role into the fall to support a leadership transition.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve Clallam County at the helm of the EDC,” McAleer stated in a news release. “I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished together and deeply grateful to the many public and private partners who helped make this work possible.”

McAleer plans to rejoin her brother, Michael McAleer, as part of Team McAleer, a real estate brokerage firm that serves the North Olympic Peninsula.

“I’m excited to return to the family business and bring my experience in economic development to this arena, as I will always be committed to the success of both the EDC and this community,” McAleer said.

At the same time, McAleer plans to continue her role as part of the three-member Port of Port Angeles commission, an elected position she’s held since January 2014. McAleer, who represents District 1, is currently serving her fourth four-year term. She was reelected last fall to a term that will run through 2029.

The EDC board of directors has initiated a search for the organization’s next executive director. The position description and application materials are available at www.clallam.org.

During McAleer’s tenure with the EDC, the organization expanded tenfold, according to a news release. Under her leadership, the EDC successfully spearheaded major federal and state investments, including the federal Recompete grant, which brought more than $35 million to the region, as well as an additional $5.2 million for the Clallam Forest Products Innovation Program.

In the past six years, the EDC delivered more than $54 million in contracts and resources to Clallam County businesses while launching dozens of new initiatives that reshaped the county’s economic development landscape. Those efforts strengthened key industry sectors, advanced workforce development, supported entrepreneurship and helped hundreds of local businesses navigate the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Colleen’s leadership has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Sean Worthington, chair of the EDC board of directors and general manager of Clallam PUD. “She elevated the visibility and effectiveness of economic development in our region and consistently delivered measurable, lasting results. Her strategic vision, collaborative approach and relentless work ethic have positioned Clallam County for long-term economic success.”

“Colleen has been an exceptional partner to Peninsula College and a tremendous advocate for workforce and economic development across the Olympic Peninsula,” said Dr. Suzy Ames, president of Peninsula College and vice chair of the EDC board. “Her collaborative leadership style and unwavering commitment to this community have created opportunities that will positively impact students, businesses and families for years to come.”