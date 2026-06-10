Salutations for Sequim’s Class of ‘26

Staff speaker Jill Brouillard encourages graduates to show up and be present in day-to-day life and to embrace hard work and challenges.

Valedictorian Laila Sundin said during her speech that she found relationships and community to be the most important parts of her high school experience, including her friends, teachers, counselors, coaches, and family. “I worked incredibly hard to stand here. But I’m absolutely 100% confident I couldn’t have done it without the people I found to support me. For that, I’m so grateful,” she said.

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Recent graduate Emma Gilliam, one of eight valedictorians, shares a fun moment with her parents Kecia and Glenn Gilliam after the graduation ceremony.

Kailah Blake, one of eight SHS valedictorians, encouraged classmates to branch out, talk to different kinds of people, sign up for events that interest them, and apply for jobs and positions that they may be reluctant to try. “You have nothing to lose,” she said.

Jessie Bainbridge, the staff-selected student speaker at graduation, reflects on how being part of and helping build community helped define her time at SHS, and she encouraged others to find ways to become passionate about becoming involved.

Huckleberry Grafton smiles as he and 218 other SHS seniors walk to their graduation ceremony.

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Juan Moreno Jr. stands with his family, from left, brother Diego, mom Adriana Sixtos, and dad Juan Moreno Sr. after his graduation from Sequim High School.

Sequim seniors Makenna Sweeney and Adrian Aragon keep the mood fun as they walk to the graduation ceremony.

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Abraham Herrera and Patience Leto spot family and friends in the stands as they walk to Sequim High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday night.

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Tiffany Lam walks by her classmates as she readies to receive her high school diploma.

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Kaesha Larsen is ready to rock and roll as she celebrates receiving her diploma on Friday night.

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Sequim senior Anjaliden Wolfley shakes teacher Julie Romberg’s hand as she walks down the front row to receive her diploma.

Joey Kang and his mom Betty talk to his uncle in Seoul, South Korea to celebrate Joey graduating from high school. He plans to attend the University of Chicago like his uncle did.

Principal Erin Fox takes a photo of graduates Trent Allen and Alisha Stout on June 5 shortly after they received their diplomas.

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Zachary Post and Clyde Baldassare celebrate together on June 5 after graduating from Sequim High School. They were two of 219 seniors who walked during graduation in Sequim.

Trust yourself, take chances, show gratitude, show up, find time to reflect, and keep doing more for your community.

Those were some of the life lessons student and staff speakers shared at Sequim High School’s graduation on June 5.

This year, 219 graduates participated in the commencement ceremony, including eight valedictorians, with seven choosing to speak during the event at the district’s stadium stáʔčəŋ, a S’Klallam word pronounced “stah-chung.”

Senior Jessie Bainbridge, the school’s staff-selected speaker, said her passion for clubs and the community ended up defining her time at SHS and she encouraged fellow graduates to find a way to be passionate about being involved.

“I implore everyone whether they are in the audience today or they’re reading the speech in the years to come to simply reach out,” she said.

“In a town built on the cultivation of crops and canals it is imperative to recognize the beating heart of passion and connection in our very own community.”

Valedictorian Laila Sundin said high school taught her how to become a part of a community.

“We remember the friend who made us laugh so hard in the back of the class we were sent out, or the teacher who accepted that late assignment, even though he swore up and down he wouldn’t,” she said.

“I remember high school for the educators, not for what they taught, but how they taught. I remember the late night study sessions for the friends who suffered with me, not for whatever test we were cramming for.”

She said the relationships and community were the important parts to her.

“I know it’s a little cheesy to say, but it really is about the friends we make along the way … the ones who shared in the moments of joy and comforted you in your moments of sadness,” Sundin said. “The people who told you everything would be okay, who sacrificed for you, who celebrated with you.

“For me, these people were my amazing teachers, counselors, and coaches. My friends and of course, my mom, my dad, and both my sisters. I worked incredibly hard to stand here. But I’m absolutely 100% confident I couldn’t have done it without the people I found to support me. For that, I’m so grateful.”

For fellow valedictorian Kailah Blake, SHS defied mass media’s stereotypes of high school.

“Don’t get me wrong, we had distinct groups of types of people, but I’ve always appreciated how our circles could easily overlap, especially as we progress through our high school years,” she said.

“During my senior year, I’ve made friends with people I couldn’t even imagine myself talking to as a freshman and this led me to realize that stepping out of a social comfort zone to connect with new people is greatly beneficial to the opportunities that will find their ways to you.”

She said some of her best friendships were the unlikely ones.

“As we move on from this chapter of our lives, don’t be afraid to branch out, talk to people who intimidate you, sign up for events or classes that pique your interest at all, and apply for jobs and positions that you may be reluctant to,” Blake said. “You have nothing to lose.”

Take time to pause

Valedictorian Kendra Dodson said she took to heart a line from the movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on her first viewing when the titular character says, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

“As I look around and see our cap and gowns, I find myself wishing I could get back the moments we’ve lost, just so I could enjoy them one more minute longer,” she said.

She challenged fellow graduates to press pause.

“Look around for a moment, enjoy it. Later down the line, when you buy your first home, or if you struggle to make rent, whether you are living the life you have always dreamed of, or if you struggle to find your path. Wherever you may be, wherever you may go, as you sip your cup of coffee in the morning and watch your little kids run around in the grass and play, enjoy it,” Dodson said.

“The truth is, life does move pretty fast, but when you wake up in the morning, always remember this: The choice is yours. Will you simply exist, or will you enjoy it?”

Set sail

Valedictorian Emma Gilliam compared seniors’ journeys so far to riding in a small sailboat where they’ve been handed the ropes and they’ll face storms, dangers, but they must keep their eyes and heart open while adjusting the sails “and the wind may lead you to a paradise you never would have seen.”

“Your ship is about to set sail, and your future is waiting for you just beyond the horizon,” she said. “We can’t wait to see where it takes you.”

Student-elected speaker Trenton Downs told fellow graduates that “for many of you, whatever direction you choose to go, you will do great.”

Fellow Valedictorian Olivia Baros said now is their time to choose what they want to be, what they want to leave behind and what they want to be remembered for.

“We may be from all different backgrounds, but we are each given an opportunity to leave a mark,” she said.

“Maybe it was helping at the food bank every Saturday, or rushing to work after school, or showing kindness to someone who seemed lonely. Whatever it is, each of us, as well as our community, have made an impact on each other, and there is one thing I know for a fact, we should be proud that we have made it to this day.”

Nico Musso, another valedictorian, said he sought out a motto to motivate him for the future to share with fellow grads. He chose “Carpe Diem,” or “Seize the Day.”

To him, that meant being with friends, joining new clubs and sports, and putting himself out there, but Musso said it can mean something for everyone.

“So really, my advice is not to ‘seize the day,’ but ‘seize your day,’” he said. “Do what makes you happy and success will follow.”

Valedictorian Julia Reandeau said she feels life will eventually work itself out.

“If you become someone you can rely on, if you build trust in yourself, the rest will follow,” she said.

“We should all be thankful for the people we once were when we started here because despite the mistakes they may have made along the way, they got us to where we are now, and that is something worth being proud of. I know I’m proud of all of you.”

Show up, be kind

Class-elected speaker Jill Brouillard, an SHS math teacher, shared two pieces of advice: “show up” and “feel the math love.”

With showing up, she said friends, future spouses and employers will need them to “literally show up.”

That also relates to being present and connected with the people and things in their lives, she said.

“I’m tired of seeing people demonize others who are different than themselves,” she said. “It’s important that you show up for a world with a multitude of significant and varied connections.”

Brouillard said she appreciates everyone for who they are, and that comes from showing up and making an effort to connect on a human level.

“Being there for the people in your lives will cause you to stretch and grow because you are learning about who you are and who they are,” she said.

As for feeling “the math love,” Brouillard said that’s about accepting the challenge of hard things in life and the attitude it brings.

“As you embark on your new chapters, one of the things I can promise you is that life will still require hard work. Don’t avoid it,” she said.

Brouillard encouraged them to have faith in themselves, too.

Superintendent Regan Nichols shared a story about Betty Kellenberger, a retired schoolteacher, who completed a hike through the Appalachian Trail at age 80.

She persevered through injuries, Lyme disease, a concussion, and natural disasters, and shared three goals/lessons: circle back to your dreams and just do it, halfway in life is considered progress, and don’t abandon your goals.

Nickels encouraged grads to focus on the journey rather than the end, “because once it ends, it’s over.”

“Make use of the time that you’ve been given,” she said. “Our biggest hurdle remains in our own heads. If we believe we can’t, we can’t. Don’t focus on what you can’t do, work with what you can do. Betty says, ‘If Betty can do it, then you can do it.’”

Along with 11 speakers in the evening, the SHS Vocal Ensemble performed the national anthem, and “Hold Fast Your Dreams” by Georgia Stitt. Sequim Middle and High School bands also returned to play graduation for the first time since before COVID-19.