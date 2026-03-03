Festival marks seven years of sun fun

Live music and dancing returns to the Entertainment Tent of the Sequim Sunshine Festival on Saturday, March 7.

Designer Ross Brown’s Interactive Light Experience at the garden clubhouse in Pioneer Memorial Park returns to the Sequim Sunshine Festival from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 6, and noon-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

Terri Sagmoen, left, and Deedee Stevens, both of Sequim, capture the Illuminated Drone Show on their phones at last year’s event. It returns with 300 drones at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7 to Carrie Blake Community Park.

Last year’s Sun Fun Color Run saw a record number of participants. It returns at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 to Carrie Blake Community Park.

Lights, drones, action!

There’s another weekend of fun for all ages at the seventh-annual Sequim Sunshine Festival March 6-7.

The event continues to help usher in spring and celebrate Sequim’s sunshine as the Olympic Mountains cause a rain shadow making Sequim one of the driest spots in Western Washington.

According to City of Sequim organizers, the festival is an opportunity to shake off the winter blues and get people outside and moving while exploring their creativity and being inspired by light and positive energy.

Mainstays returning include the Sun Fun Color Run, Interactive Light Experience, Sunshine Market, Illuminated Drone Show, live music, and more. Sign-ups for the 1K and 5K run remain open at https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Sequim/SunFunColorRun.

The drone show will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday night near the softball fields on the southern part of the park.

This year also features a dance party by DJ Robotix after the drone show on Saturday night.

Another new feature includes the Shine On, Sequim! talent competition at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in the Entertainment Tent.

For full festival details, visit sequimsunshinefestival.com.

City officials encourage attendees to dress in layers for festivities in case of inclement weather.

Here is a schedule for the weekend’s festivities:

Friday, March 6:

• (Optional) Sun Fun Color Run Race bib pick-up 4-6 p.m. at Barhop Brewery & Artisan Pizza, 845 W. Washington St.

• Seventh-annual High Schools of the Olympic Peninsula Exhibit, 5-7 p.m. in the Karen Kuznek-Reese Gallery at the Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St.

• Interactive Light Experience exhibit opening 5-8 p.m. at Pioneer Park Memorial Park clubhouse, 387 E. Washington St.

• First Friday Art Walk 5-8 p.m. in downtown Sequim

Saturday, March 7:

• Interactive Light Experience, noon-6:30 p.m., Pioneer Memorial Park clubhouse, 387 E. Washington St.

At Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave.

• Sunshine Market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. in the Guy Cole Event Center with vendor booths and festival merchandise.

• Community Experience Zones, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., hands-on experiences via Sequim community groups.

• Glow Zone, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Guy Cole Center Breakout Room, a blacklight wonderland.

• Outdoor Food Court, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. outside Guy Cole Event Center.

• Opening Ceremonies, 10:30 a.m. at the Albert Haller Playfields.

• Sun Fun Color Run, 11 a.m. Albert Haller Playfields for both 1K and 5K walk/run through bursts of color.

• Community Firepit, noon-9:30 p.m. outside the Guy Cole Center.

• Beer and Wine Garden, noon-9:30 p.m. in the Entertainment Tent.

• Cowboy Genius (live country music), noon-1:30 p.m. in the Entertainment Tent.

• Pet Costume Contest, 1 p.m. by the softball fields.

• Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Social Dance, 1:30 p.m. near the Guy Cole Center on the asphalt between the playgrounds.

• Shine On, Sequim! Community Talent Competition, 2:30-4:30 p.m. in the Entertainment Tent.

• The Highsteppers (R&B from the 60s-80s), 5-7 p.m. in the Entertainment Tent.

• Illuminated Drone Show, 7 p.m. best viewed from a distance, so almost anywhere in the park will afford a good view. The show is produced by Firefly Drone Show specifically for the festival.

• Sunshine After Dark Party, 7:30-9:30 p.m. hosted by DJ Robotix in the Entertainment Tent.

For maps, tips, and more about Sequim visit sequimsunshinefestival.com.