Students gather across Sequim for Read Across America Day

Sequim high schooler Billy Struve reads “Animorphs” to third graders Calvin Crews and Vera Eksteen on Monday morning for Read Across America Day in Sequim.

Eighth grader Josephine Bower reads to second graders Layla Cheek and Amelia Sturdivant a copy of “The Little Mouse, the Red Ripe Strawberry and the Big Hungry Bear.”

Helen Haller Elementary third graders Mason Wright and Ollie Mounts read a copy of “Big Nate” with a Sequim high schooler on March 2.

Silas Sullivan, a Sequim eighth grader, reads to Greywolf kindergartener Travis Hvass a copy of “Officer Buckle and Gloria.”

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ High schooler Ariana Beauregarde reads “Mr. Wolf’s Class” to third graders Aspen Slife and Kylynn Hibbard during Read Across America Day in Sequim schools.

Sequim high schooler Ethan Fairchild reads “Dog Man” to a group of third graders at Helen Haller Elementary. For many years, older students have visited Sequim elementary schools to read together for Read Across America Day.

Sequim Middle School eighth graders Sophia Salgado and Taylor Matlock read “How to Catch a Loveosaurus” with Greywolf Elementary second graders Lara Fraser and Juliuet Rojers-Young on Monday for Sequim School District’s celebration of Read Across America.

Many Sequim students started their week off sharing a good book.

Sequim School District continued to recognize Read Across America Day on March 2 with some Sequim High School classes walking over to Helen Haller Elementary for a half hour of reading with third-fifth grade classrooms. Sequim Middle School eighth graders traveled via bus to Greywolf Elementary to read with kindergarteners to second grade, as well.

Read Across America Day is held on March 2 in coordination with Dr. Seuss’ birthday, and has been going for many years locally.

In Sequim classrooms, students pulled books from their book boxes, backpacks, and/or classroom libraries to read a wide variety of Dr. Seuss classics, graphic novels, picture books and much more.

Find out more about Read Across America Day at readacrossamerica.org.