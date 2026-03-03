Students gather across Sequim for Read Across America Day
Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Many Sequim students started their week off sharing a good book.
Sequim School District continued to recognize Read Across America Day on March 2 with some Sequim High School classes walking over to Helen Haller Elementary for a half hour of reading with third-fifth grade classrooms. Sequim Middle School eighth graders traveled via bus to Greywolf Elementary to read with kindergarteners to second grade, as well.
Read Across America Day is held on March 2 in coordination with Dr. Seuss’ birthday, and has been going for many years locally.
In Sequim classrooms, students pulled books from their book boxes, backpacks, and/or classroom libraries to read a wide variety of Dr. Seuss classics, graphic novels, picture books and much more.
Find out more about Read Across America Day at readacrossamerica.org.