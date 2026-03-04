A&E BRIEFS — March 4, 2026

Weird Poem event

Clallam County Poet Laureate Nellie Bridge invites community members to Three Strange Angels, a free poetry reading and open mic to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Sunshine Cafe, 145 W. Washington St. in Sequim.

Local poets Jaiden Dokken (former Clallam County poet laureate), Lyss Parker and Jenson will share their weirdest poems, followed by an open mic where attendees are encouraged to read a weird poem of their own.

Learn more about the poet laureate and find events listed at NOLS.org/poet. If you have questions or an idea for future collaboration with Bridge, email PoetLaureate@nols.org.

The Clallam County Poet Laureate position is supported by the North Olympic Library Foundation and Clallam County.

Trashion Challenge

Sequim Irrigation Festival Trashion Challenge #1 is set for Saturday, March 7 at Studio Bob, 118 1/2 E. Front St. in Port Angeles. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

This free and open to the public event will feature teams from local arts organizations as they compete to create the most fashionable Trashion outfits using a collection of trash and tools, with more materials and tools available to the highest bidder. Once the time is up, they will send their outfits down the runway for judging. The Trashion Show will be held on May 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Guy Cole Center in Sequim.

The Sequim Irrigation Festival is a nonprofit, all volunteer organization. For more information on the festival, go to irrigationfestival.com or email info@irrigationfestival.com.