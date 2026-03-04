First Friday Art Walk Sequim takes place Friday, March 6

All types of art by all types of local artists will be on display at various locations throughout Sequim during First Friday Art Walk Sequim on Friday, March 6. Pictured is “Square Dance” by Melissa Doyel.

First Friday Art Walk Sequim

When: Friday, March 6

Location: Various venues in and near downtown Sequim

On the web: SequimArtWalk.com

March’s First Friday Art Walk Sequim will take place Friday, March 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various venues in Sequim. Participants are invited to wear the color green as that is the month’s theme color. Download and print a map at sequimartwalk.com.

Special events include:

The City of Sequim hosts the seventh-annual High Schools of the Olympic Peninsula art show at the Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St. The public is invited to join students and the Sequim Arts Commission for the exhibition’s opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

Blue Whole Gallery at 129 W Washington St. is partnering with the Sequim Food Bank in the gallery’s nonprofit-focused month of giving. Gallery artists will donate a portion of the proceeds from art sales throughout the month to the Sequim Food Bank and the gallery will accept cash donations for the nonprofit.

Alder Wood Bistro at 139 W. Alder St. has artisan wood-fired local, seasonal, organic food in the heart of Sequim. While you dine, check out their walls filled with unique art by local artists.

Harmony and Vines at 120 W. Spruce St. is hosting Mary Lewis as their featured artist.

“I am a lifelong artist currently living in Sequim,” Lewis said. “I was raised on the Olympic Peninsula. We are surrounded by beautiful landscapes and amazing wildlife. The majority of my pieces are inspired from that. All of my artwork is created using upcycled magazines. Different colors, patterns and textures are cut out into different shapes and sizes. Each one is glued down individually working from the background to the foreground. This process creates a mosaic style. Not only is my art giving a new life to something considered to be trash but I’m able to create a unique art experience.”

At Spoonbar Sweets, 171 W. Washington St., artist Kristine Henshaw will be selling “minis” created by members of the Olympic Peninsula Art Association (OPAA). The sale of minis helps fund the scholarship that OPAA awards each year to one or more graduating seniors.

Pacific Mist Books at 122 W. Washington St. will host local photographer Doug Early, who enjoys shooting photos of landscapes, nature and architecture. He has traveled extensively around the world, capturing stunning shots of world-known landscapes and structures, as well as many hidden gems.

“I hope that my photography can take a person on a journey either by showcasing a foreign city’s highlights that piques the individual’s curiosity, an unusual landscape that begs the observer to want to know more, or through capturing a flower in bloom that brings a wonderful calmness and serenity for the viewer,” Early said.

Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St., offers an eclectic mix of new and vintage books, cards, and gifts including local authors and artists.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rainshadow Café at 157 West Cedar St. has live music with Dawn & Steve. Come sing your favorite songs, dance and enjoy a full menu and drinks.

La Petite Maison Blanche at 213 E. Washington St. features artwork, uniquely curated gifts and more. Explore the support of local artists and performers such as Katy Lily.

Sequim Spice and Tea, 139 W. Washington St., has unique art including glass, pottery, illustration, and photography of local artists. You can also find artful, creative tea blends, colorful and fun teapots and cups, and cheerful culinary gifts.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County’s Sequim Habitat Boutique at 213 E. Washington St. has live music with Reckless Dove.

Pacific Pantry at 229 S Sequim Avenue is open until 7 p.m. and hosts a rotation of local artists.

Three Little Birds Studio d’Arte at, 112 W. Washington St., and Western Wanderer, 108 W. Washington St., hosts live music and offers handcrafted artisan goods and more.

Sofie’s Flowers at 127 W. Washington St. is full of artful creations reflecting the season.

The River House Bakery & Cafe at 120 W. Bell St. serves a limited dinner menu from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the café features local artists.

Soup in the Alley at 138 W. Washington St. is focusing on Mardi Gras with Sequim Picken’s live music from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a rotation of local artists.

The Sequim Museum & Arts at 544 N. Sequim Avenue is one of Washington’s pre-eminent historical, cultural, and community institutions. It was started in 1950 on the desk of the clerk at Sequim town hall, where locals left bones, old tools and other antiquities forming a collection that became what was to become the Sequim Museum. Since it’s official founding in 1976, the museum has advanced its regional mission to collect, preserve, and display artifacts and information about human and natural history through a wide-ranging program of research, education, and exhibition. The museum is renowned for its local exhibitions and historical collections, which portray a panorama of the area’s diverse economic, cultural, and social development.

Designated a Blue Star Museum by the National Endowment for the Arts, the museum is acclaimed the finest community-supported museum of its kind in western Washington.

Edward Albee’s power house drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” directed by Kyle LeMaire, comes to Olympic Theatre Arts Center at 414 N. Sequim Avenue at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available online at olympictheatrearts.org or by calling the box office Tuesday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.