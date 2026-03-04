Fit Tips: Virtual reality for health and fitness

By Pauline Geraci

I have always wanted to try Virtual Reality (VR) training at home for fitness. This isn’t the same as kids playing games in front of a television. This is an immersion program that you can do sitting or standing at home, at the office, or at an assisted living facility. It is redefining the home, or anywhere for that matter, as a “portal to wellness,” shifting health and fitness from repetitive chores to immersive adventures. By using a head-mounted display (HMD) to create digital environments without physical boundaries, VR allows users to exercise in a “judgment-free space” that bypasses common barriers like gym intimidation or lack of motivation.

Immersive fitness and “exergaming”

• Reduced perceived exertion: A key psychological benefit of VR is its ability to distract the brain from physical discomfort. Research shows that while users work just as hard as in traditional exercise, they often report a lower “rating of perceived exertion” (RPE) because they are focused on gamified goals rather than the clock.

• Gamification and consistency: Platforms like Pickleball One or Reflexion Go can turn cardio, boxing, and dance into high-intensity games with leaderboards and rewards, which have been shown to improve long-term adherence. Not only cardio, but you can use programs to meditate, relax, or travel.

• Accessible high-intensity training: VR “exergames” can burn as many as 8–10+ calories per minute — comparable to moderate running or cycling — making it an effective tool for cardiovascular health and weight management.

Therapeutic & mental health applications

Beyond traditional exercise, VR is a powerful tool for at-home clinical care:

• Physical therapy and rehabilitation: VR systems are increasingly used for “tele-rehabilitation,” helping patients recover from strokes or neurological conditions like Parkinson’s by simulating real-world tasks in a safe, controlled environment. It is particularly effective for improving balance and coordination.

• Chronic pain management: By immersing users in “serene landscapes,” VR acts as a non-pharmacological distraction that significantly lowers pain perception for conditions like fibromyalgia or arthritis.

• Mental well-being and mindfulness: Apps like TRIPP use 360-degree visuals and spatial audio to anchor attention, making mindfulness easier for beginners by reducing external distractions and “quieting the mind.”

While technology offers significant benefits for motivation and accessibility, challenges such as the cost of high-end headsets and “simulator sickness” remain considerations for new users. I currently use Meta Quest 3, which I am not being paid to endorse, nor was I sent a free one. It is around $300. You don’t need a subscription to use. You can buy individual programs, which I did for anywhere from $9 to $30. Also, some programs, like the one I use for sports training, have a yearly subscription, which I find well worth it.

VR training also helps with memory recall, enhances balance and coordination, combats loneliness, and can even manage pain, make exercise fun, and improve quality of life. David Merrill, MD, an adult and geriatric psychiatrist and director of the Pacific Brain Health Center, says a synergy exists between the benefits of physical exercise and gaming.

“Physical exercise works to improve circulation, increase neurogenesis (formation of new brain cells), and enhance the brain’s memory centers in the hippocampus. And when cognitive and physical activities are combined through gamified elements, there may be enhanced benefits through a concept known as ‘dual tasking,’ which combines tasks that could also be performed and measured separately. Dr. Merrill says he’s witnessed overwhelmingly positive results at the memory clinic among older adults with MCI.

Research shows there are many benefits to VR training:

Cognitive benefits

• Brain health: VR stimulates cognitive functions, potentially slowing decline, with studies showing improved memory and attention.

• Dementia support: Can be used for cognitive and physical assessments in dementia patients, improving ADLs (Activities of Daily Living).

Physical benefits

• Balance and mobility: Significantly improves balance, gait, and functional mobility, often surpassing conventional physical therapy.

• Fall prevention: Better balance directly reduces the risk of falls, a major concern for older adults.

• Engaging exercise: VR “exergames” make physical activity more fun, increasing motivation and adherence to exercise routines.

Emotional, social benefits

• Reduces isolation: By transporting individuals to new environments, sparking conversation, and combating loneliness.

• Mood improvement: Users often report feeling more positive and less isolated after VR sessions.

• Pain management: Can serve as a distraction from pain, making physical activity more tolerable and enjoyable.

VR may not be for everyone. For older adults who are not used to technology, you may have to enlist the grandkids to help you set up your system and show you the ropes. If you have balance issues, then it would be best to use programs for mindfulness, meditation, travel, or mind games.

Many assisted living homes throughout the United States are using VR technology. Over 50% of the largest national senior care providers use VR. Assisted Living is the most popular acuity setting for which VR is being used (26.6%), followed by memory care (22.6%) and long-term care settings (11.6%).

I love VR training! I have only used it for one month, but I see improvements in my pickleball game, agility, mental flexibility, anticipation, eye-hand coordination, reaction time, and speed. I thoroughly love the mediation program TRIPP. Growing research suggests VR exergaming, or “gamercising,” may help slow cognitive decline, which could have a major impact on the health and quality of life for seniors.

Virtual reality therapies are known for their physical and mental health benefits. A 2021 survey of more than 600 participants shows recreational use of VR, including exergaming, was beneficial for mental and physical well-being during COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

VR exergaming is also showing promise for the prevention of memory loss in research studies. According to emerging scientific research, there are potential benefits for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, and neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis. The bottom line: A lot of people might feel immediate improvements by exergaming, but to retain the benefits, we need repeated exposure, just like with regular exercise.