Northwest Adoption Exchange to offer free informative sessions

Northwest Adoption Exchange (NWAE) is inviting all those interested in adopting from foster care to attend free, virtual information sessions to learn about the process.

Offered in partnership with the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), these sessions provide guidance and clarity for anyone beginning or continuing their adoption journey.

Led by experienced child welfare professionals, NWAE’s sessions are presented virtually in two parts and offer a comprehensive introduction to adoption. Participants will gain insights into the needs of youth waiting for permanent families and learn how to navigate each stage of the adoption journey with confidence.

Session 1 — an introduction to adoption from foster care — will explore how adoption fits into the foster care system, the types of support available, and what to consider when determining if adoption is right for your family.

That session will take place on March 5 at noon or 6 p.m.

Session 2 — the steps to adoption — will walk participants through the practical aspects of adoption from choosing an agency and completing required training to navigating the home study process.

That session will be March 19, at noon or 6 p.m.

Register online at nwae.org.