Port Scandalous Roller Derby wins first bout of season

Port Scandalous Roller Derby and West Sound Roller Derby teams gather for a group photo on Feb. 28.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Boys & Girls Club hosts five more roller derby bouts this season for Port Scandalous Roller Derby after its first game of the season on Feb. 28 defeating West Sound Roller Derby. The next bout will be held on Saturday, March 28.

Swipe or click to see more

Port Scandalous Roller Derby skated against friends West Sound Roller Derby of Kitsap County on Feb. 28 for its first home bout of the season. The Olympic Peninsula area team won 179-165.

Swipe or click to see more

For their first bout of the year, Port Scandalous Roller Derby won 179-165 over West Sound Roller Derby on Feb. 28 in the Sequim Boys & Girls Club.

PSRD players said the victory meant more than just points on the board as they skated with a full roster and longtime friends.

The two teams’ history runs deep, players said, as some Scandals skaters, now veterans, first joined derby training alongside West Sound skaters. Their skaters have also stepped in as pickup skaters for PSRD before the team had a full roster, and West Sound hosted PSRD’s newbies for their first bout and have served as coaching staff along the way.

“Their support has been integral to the Scandals’ journey,” said Scandals skater Angelina Morales.

Players said the energy in the Sequim club on Saturday was “uplifting, exciting, and downright exhilarating from the first whistle.”

PSRD skater “Strange #86” said before the bout that, “It feels like when you’re a kid and friends are coming over for a sleepover. It’s just gonna be so fun.”

PSRD hosts five more bouts at the Sequim club, 400 W. Fir St., this season on March 28, May 30, July 11, Sept. 19, and Oct. 17. Find ticket links at portscandalousrollerderby.com.

Port Scandalous is also hosting a Newbie Camp starting April 7 at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club.

The schedule includes: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 7; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, April 12; 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 19; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, April 26; and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, May 3.

For more information on PSRD, visit portscandalousrollerderby.com.