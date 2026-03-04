Responder Blotter — March 3, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

Clallam County Fire District 3 reports that from Feb. 21-28, they responded to 196 incidents. They note two high impact motor vehicle collisions on U.S. Highway 101 near Palo Alto Road in the past two weeks. “We encourage all drivers to follow the speed limit, drive defensively, and be careful on our roadways,” said Battalion Chief Chris Turner.

This week, they welcome seven new firefighters to the ranks and “are excited to bring on these responders for our community,” Turner said.

For more information about fire prevention and safety-related information, visit ccfd3.org.

Feb. 23

10:40 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Kaiser Place

11:49 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Zaccardo Road

12:24 p.m. — Trespassing, 1000 block of West Washington St.

3:02 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block of West Washington St.

3:22 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block of Hilltop Drive

3:43 p.m. — Violation of court order, 300 block of East Washington St.

4:20 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Fir St.

4:26 p.m. — Drug violation, 600 block of West Washington St.

4:28 p.m. — Harassment, 100 block of Lund Lane

4:53 p.m. — Violation of court order, 100 block of Choice Loop

6:39 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

Feb. 24

3:48 p.m. — Unwanted person, 500 block of North Sequim Ave.

4:33 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

Feb. 25

7:05 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Sunset Place

9:58 a.m. — Theft, 900 block of West Washington St.

11:11 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Brigadoon Blvd.

1:58 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 200 block of Old Gardiner Road

3:26 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

4:18 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

7:28 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

7:51 p.m. — Malicious mischief, intersection of Lost Mountain Road/ Taylor Cutoff Road

Feb. 26

Report unavailable

Feb. 27

8:47 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Business Park Loop

12:53 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Meadowmeer Lane

2:01 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of Spencer Road

2:11 p.m. — Trespassing, 2000 block of West Hendrickson Road

3:47 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Dent Place

Feb. 28

2:07 p.m. — Threats, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

3:13 p.m. — Burn complaint, 100 block of Clara Crest Lane