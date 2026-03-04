Sequim City Band to hold final free Winter Series concert March 15

“Origins: Composers Across Cultures” will be Sequim City Band’s final concert in its Winter Series.

On Sunday, March 15, the Sequim City Band will conclude its 2025–2026 Winter Series with a free concert at 2 p.m. in the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave. Under the direction of Music Director Tyler Benedict, the ensemble invites audiences to explore “Origins: Composers Across Cultures,” a program that reflects how heritage, identity, and innovation shape music.

Through a vibrant range of styles, the afternoon traces how composers draw on the sounds of their homelands — transforming folk traditions, ceremonial music, dance rhythms and storytelling into dynamic works for wind band. The result is a sweeping musical journey that highlights both striking contrasts and shared human expression.

Latin and Spanish traditions shine with rhythmic brilliance. Jorge Vargas’ ”Mil Estrellas (Concert March)” sparkles with festive fanfares and buoyant rhythms, echoing the pageantry and communal joy of celebratory street processions. The beloved pasodoble ”España Cañí” by Pascual Marquina Narro, arranged by Robert Longfield, pulses with dramatic flair, evoking Spain’s bullfighting arenas through bold melodies and galloping rhythms. Together, these works radiate warmth, color, and cultural pride.

European traditions offer both regal grandeur and folk vitality. Percy Aldridge Grainger’s “Colonial March” draws on English and Australian influences, blending crisp rhythms with sweeping melodies that feel both familiar and inventive. Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Procession of the Nobles,” arranged by Jay Bocook, embodies Russian ceremonial splendor, its majestic brass and sweeping lines conjuring images of imperial pageantry. Belgian composer Jan Van der Roost’s “Rikudim” channels the vitality of traditional Israeli dances, featuring spirited rhythms and bright orchestral colors that make the music practically leap off the stage.

From the Caribbean, Omar Thomas’ “Caribana Afterparty” infuses the program with carnival energy. Syncopated rhythms, layered percussion, and vibrant melodies mirror the joyful pulse of festival traditions, demonstrating how communal celebration transcends borders.

Japanese composer Yukiko Nishimura’s “Star Ship” transports the audience into a cinematic, futuristic sound world. Its shimmering textures and soaring lines suggest motion and adventure, reflecting Japan’s rich blend of tradition and forward-looking imagination. Gustav Holst’s “Second Suite in F” revisits English folk roots, transforming rustic dance tunes into a cornerstone of the wind band repertoire — music that balances pastoral charm with compositional sophistication.

The concert also features an evocative work by local composer Signe Crawford. Her three-movement suite ”Faia” musically portrays the arc of life itself — from the elemental forces of Earth’s formation to the emergence of humanity and the search for harmony. Vivid instrumental colors depict primordial landscapes and evolutionary energy, while moments of humor and chaos ultimately resolve into a sense of balance and peace. “I wanted the audience to feel the story of life itself — from creation, through chaos, to harmony,” said Crawford. “It’s a journey full of energy, humor, and awe, and it ends with a moment of quiet wonder.”

The Port Angeles High School Band Boosters will host a bake sale at the concert to support travel expenses for the PAHS Symphonic Band’s upcoming trip to Anaheim, California.

For more information, follow the band at facebook.org/Sequim.City.Band or visit the website www.sequimcityband.org.

Sequim City Band concert

When: Sunday, March 15

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave.