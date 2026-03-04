Teen dies in head-on collision in Jefferson County

One Poulsbo teen has died following a fatal wreck on March 3 on Highway 104, and Port Townsend man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and two Sequim residents transported to Jefferson General Hospital with injuries.

A Poulsbo teen has died following a head-on collision in Jefferson County on Tuesday night with a Jefferson Transit Authority bus.

Washington State Patrol reports that Pelilu Wines, 17, of Poulsbo was driving a 2018 Honda CR-V west on Highway 104 around 6:53 p.m. March 3 near milepost No. 9.

She allegedly crossed the highway centerline and struck the bus traveling east.

The bus then crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Toyota Tacoma traveling behind the CR-V, State Patrol reports.

The bus’ driver Michael Berrett, 62, of Port Townsend called in the incident, State Patrol report, and he was flown via helicopter to Harborview Medical Center. His passenger Dalton Anderson, 29, of Marysville was not injured.

Sequim residents Christopher Fiorini, 41, the driver of the Toyota Tacoma, and passenger Elizabeth Fiorini, 68, were transported to Jefferson General Hospital with injuries.

All three vehicles came to rest in either the westbound lane or shoulder and were all totaled.

State Patrol reports that it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved