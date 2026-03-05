Three OMC nurses honored with Daisy Award

Olympic Medical Center has honored three registered nurses with the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nursing. The honorees are oncology nurse Lisa Connoly-Petrisin, medical/surgical/pediatrics nurse Marie Flanagan, and emergency department nurse Josh Sund.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses® is an award created by the DAISY Foundation to recognize extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families. Connoly-Petrisin, Flanagan and Sund were recently presented with the awards by Interim Chief Nursing Officer Helen Morrison, MN, RN, and their department supervisors during a ceremony in Olympic Memorial Hospital’s Linkletter Hall with family, friends and colleagues present. Stories were told detailing why the nurses were chosen for the honor.

Olympic Medical nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. Each honoree receives a certificate that reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a hand-carved sculpture called A Healer’s Touch. A cross-functional committee of healthcare workers review the nominations and select the final nominee.

Go to olympicmedical.org/thank-a-nurse for more information or to nominate an extraordinary Olympic Medical Center nurse.

About the DAISY Foundation

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of an auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem.) The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. More information can be found at DAISYfoundation.org.