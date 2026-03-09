‘America250’ Trivia Night will benefit New Dungeness Lighthouse

Vern Frykholm (center) as George Washington will partner with the ladies of the New Dungeness Chapter, NSDAR for a Trivia Night fundraiser benefiting the New Dungeness Lighthouse on Saturday, March 28. Questions will center on the American Revolution and Olympic Peninsula history as the country counts down to America’s 250th birthday celebration. Shown with Frykholm are, from left, chapter Regent Anita Reynolds and officers Marianne Burton, Mona Kinder, and Carol Medlicott, members of the event committee.

To kick off the countdown to America’s 250th anniversary, the New Dungeness Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and George Washington Speaks will host a community Trivia Night fundraiser on Saturday, March 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sequim Elks Lodge, 143 Port Williams Road.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit a local landmark: the New Dungeness Lighthouse. The money will go to the New Dungeness Light Station Association (NDLSA) for its roof replacement fund.

Trivia rounds will cover the American Revolution and Olympic Peninsula history. The games will be hosted by Vern Frykholm of George Washington Speaks.

There will be a silent auction with items that include a three-night stay in Victoria, B.C. in July, several pieces of art, and a variety of themed baskets. Only cash or check will be accepted.

“We are thrilled to partner with George Washington Speaks to celebrate our nation’s journey toward its 250th year,” Mona Kinder, vice-regent of the New Dungeness Chapter NSDAR and event chair, stated in a press release. “By coming together for a night of fun and facts, we aren’t just looking back at history; we are actively preserving it by supporting the New Dungeness Light Station.”

Tickets, reservations

Tickets are $30 per person and include dessert and beverages, door prizes, and photo ops with George Washington as well as participation in the trivia games.

Tickets can be purchased at Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St., and All Safe Mini-Storage, 101 Grant Road, in Sequim. Contact Sandy Frykholm at 360-461-6897 for more information or tickets.

About the organizers

New Dungeness Chapter NSDAR is a nonprofit, non-political women’s service organization dedicated to historic preservation, education, and patriotism.

George Washington Speaks, featuring Frykholm, is a nonprofit that brings George Washington and his times to life through historical interpretation in classrooms and public appearances.