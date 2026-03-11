Joy shines at Sunshine Festival
Published 3:30 am Wednesday, March 11, 2026
The rain held out and the fun ensued for the seventh Sequim Sunshine Festival.
Organizers with the City of Sequim said festivities were well attended throughout the day and night on Saturday, March 7, including the Sun Fun Color Run surpassing last year’s record total of participants for the 1K and 5K around Carrie Blake Community Park.
Twelve-year-old Sawyer Bushy won the 5K with a time of 22:36.75 to lead all runners while Gretchen Krause, 31, of Sequim led all women with a time of 23:56.27; she was fourth overall.
All participants were greeted with splashes of colors at stations around the park.
See full results here: https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/84486.
A new talent competition, Shine On, Sequim!, saw music, dance, acrobatics, comedy, and poetry in the afternoon with the audience voting for the winners.
Clallam Mosaic won the adult competition with their dance to “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” and Blaine Griffin, 13, won the youth award for his performance of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
Griffin, who saw supporters show up with signs, said it was his first performance in front of an audience and that it was a “wonderful experience.”
A few of the many other amenities included the Sunshine Market, a dance party with DJ Robotix, an Interactive Light Experience, and Glow Zone for children inside the Guy Cole Event Center.
People lined the park at 7 p.m. for the Sequim-centric illuminated drone show from Firefly Drone Company with appearances from a Dungeness crab, the Dungeness Railroad Bridge, a Sasquatch and many more familiar sights from the area.
For more about the festival, visit sequimsunshinefestival.com.