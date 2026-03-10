A&E Briefs — March 11, 2026

Photo courtesy NOLS/ Nature Storytime, a free event, will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road.

Nature Storytime

The North Olympic Library System (NOLS) is partnering with the Dungeness River Nature Center to present Nature Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the center’s outdoor plaza, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road in Sequim.

The free 30-minute program is open to all ages and is geared toward children ages 5 and younger.

Participants can enjoy nature-related stories, songs and rhymes designed to help young children build foundational skills for reading success.

In the event of inclement weather, the program will move inside to Rainshadow Hall.

For more information about Storytime, visit NOLS.org/storytime, call 360-683-1161, or email Discover@nols.org. Storytime in Sequim is supported by Friends of Sequim Library.

Choir concert

The community is invited to a concert that will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S. Blake Ave.

The Trinity choir will join award-winning choirs from Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls for the program. The school has three auditioned choir ensembles, and two of the choirs — Bonnevaires, a mixed choir, and Bel Cantos, a girls choir — will participate in the concert.

Admission is by freewill offering.

Friends set Sequim book sale

Friends of Sequim Library host its monthly sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Highway. Organizers said they have a large selection of nice books priced at new instock movies for $1. CDs are four for one dollar. For more information, visit friendsofsequimlibrary.org.