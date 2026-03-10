Jacobs named Elks’ Student of the Month for February

Exalted Ruler Magan Waldron with the Sequim Elks Lodge celebrates Emerson Jacobs being the lodge’s Student of the Month for February.

The Sequim Elks Lodge has named Emerson Jacobs its Student of the Month for February.

The daughter of Monica and Scott Jacobs, Jacobs is a standout at Sequim High School, where she maintains a 4.0 GPA. Her course load includes UW Pre-Calculus, AP Seminar, AP World History, Chemistry, Spanish II, and Vocal Ensemble.

Beyond the classroom, Jacobs is a dedicated leader and community volunteer. She has spent many hours volunteering locally and leading service projects through Scout Troop 7498. A testament to her perseverance and leadership, she recently achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. When reflecting on her service, Jacobs shared: “I have gained a better work ethic, along with communication and leadership skills.”

Her talents are equally vibrant in the arts and athletics. Jacobs loves singing in choir and serves as a choir officer. She also plays soccer, runs track, and loves hiking and theatre. Some may recognize her from her performances in the SHS Operetta and with the Olympic Theatre Arts. Whether on the field or the stage, Jacobs brings excellence to every endeavor.

Jacobs plans to pursue a Master’s in Neurology while continuing to nurture her passion for acting and singing.