Sports roundup: Soccer, baseball, fastpitch, tennis win first games of seasons

Colten Anderson (28) vies for the ball with North Kitsap’s Bryan Montes De Oca on March 19.

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Sequim’s Tristen Weston-Webb looks to move past North Kitsap defenders on March 19. The Wolves won their first game of the season 4-1 in Kingston and lost a close match 1-0 in Sequim against the Vikings.

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Boys soccer wins opener over Bucs

Sequim’s boys soccer squad produced four second-half scores to overcome a one goal deficit at halftime and win their season opener in Kingston against the Buccaneers 4-1 on March 17.

“Within three minutes of the second half Sequim (was) level following a goal from senior captain Josh Alcaraz (with) the assist coming from Colten Anderson,” said the Wolves’ new head coach Ian McCallum.

Anderson put the Wolves ahead in the 51st minute off a Dylan Anderson corner.

Two minutes later, he’d score again, following an assist from Alcaraz.

Sequim would finish the scoring in the 80th minute, through a Guillermo Salgado goal.

In their next game on March 19 at home, Sequim yielded an early own goal when a header clearance attempt spun backward into goal, but the Wolves settled down and played last season’s Class 2A state runner-up North Kitsap tightly the rest of the way in a 1-0 Olympic League boys soccer loss.

Inside of the first 10 minutes of the contest, the Vikings earned a long free kick near midfield. The kick was sent in, but the attempt to clear it with a header went awry and into the back of the net for a Sequim own goal.

McCallum said sophomore Colten Anderson was a highlight from the match coming close to scoring several times against the Vikings.

“Defender Ayden Peters had a really solid game, Colin Feik had a fantastic challenge and our goalkeeper Kaiden Tosland came up with some outstanding saves, particularly late, to keep us within one goal,” McCallum said.

Sequim was without Alcaraz and they lost Feik to a hamstring injury during the match.

“After the game we talked about it, the seniors were talking about it and they said this was the closest game they have had with North Kitsap,” McCallum said. “They lost 3-1 and 5-1 last year so there’s lots to be proud of.

“It was great as a coach to hear the frustration about the number of scoring chances we had.”

On March 20, the Wolves played their third game in four days and the wear and tear caught up with them as they fell on the road in Belfair against North Mason 2-1 on Friday.

“Against North Kitsap, we were fantastic. We were just unlucky,” McCallum said. “But it took a lot out of us.”

The Wolves were without three players against North Mason, he said, and the Bulldogs got the winning goal late off a corner kick.

“I gotta give North Mason a lot of credit. They scored on an unbelievable winning goal direct off a corner,” McCallum said.

Colten Anderson gave the Wolves their lone goal, tying the game at 1-1 after North Mason scored an early goal off a corner kick.

McCallum said the Wolves had chances to score but just “couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”

He highlighted that defender Matias Divinsky and midfielder Dylan Andersen each played solid games. Sequim (1-2) was set to host Bainbridge (3-0) on Tuesday, March 24, and Olympic on Friday, March 27.

Baseball rallies to win opener

The Sequim baseball team rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 4-3 season-opening victory at home on March 17 over Kingston.

The Wolves scored their runs in the seventh on two bunt hits, two hit batsmen, a walk and two wild pitches. Hunter Tennell pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the victory.

Zeke Schmadeke started on the mound, going six innings, allowing four hits and three walks. He had eight strikeouts and allowed three runs, but they were all unearned.

Tennell also had a double, a walk and a run scored. The Wolves went into the bottom of the seventh inning down 3-1, with just two hits. Tennell led off the inning with a walk to start Sequim’s big rally, followed by bunt singles by Lincoln Bear and Devyn Dearinger.

Tennell came in to score on a wild pitch to make it 3-2. Duran Ward was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Logan Ward was then hit by a pitch to score Bear to tie the game, also moving Dearinger to third. Dearinger came in to score the game-winning run on a wild pitch. The Wolves scored their first run in the fourth inning on an error. Connor Oase also had a hit and a run scored.

Sequim’s second game in Kingston was cancelled on March 19, and they’re set to host North Mason on Tuesday, March 24, and travel the next day to play the Bulldogs.

Fastpitch, tennis win too

Sequim’s fastpitch varsity team won its season opener 1-0 in Bainbridge on March 20. They’ll travel to North Kitsap on March 24, and host Bremerton on March 27 prior to spring break.

The girls’ tennis team swept Kingston 7-0 at home on March 17. This week, they’re set to travel to Bainbridge on March 24, and host Olympic on March 26.

Track team returns to PA Invite

At the first Port Angeles Invitational since COVID-19 pandemic, Sequim saw some of its standouts take top spots on March 21.

Junior Adrian Osborne won the 400 meters in a time of 53.58 while fellow 11th grader Reid Randall won the 800 in a time of 2:02.72. The duo combined to help the Sequim 4×400 relay team, which also featured Westley French and Davin Tupper, take first place with a time of 3:36.76.

Sequim senior Abraham Herrera won the discus with a personal-best throw of 109-11.

For the girls, the Sequim 4×200 relay team of Bridgett Pyeatt, Kyle Peters, Kalea Keate and Madelyn Bower took first with a time of 1:58.26. Campbell placed second in the 200 meters (27.47) as did junior Clare Turella in the high jump (4’10”) and Bower in the shot put with a throw of 26’ 9.”

The Sequim boys took second overall (100.4 points), and the girls were fourth with 78.5 points.

This week they’ll compete at the second Olympic League meet of the season in Kingston on Thursday, March 26.