Responder Blotter — March 25, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

March 15

5:36 a.m. — Unwanted person, 300 block of McDonnell Creek Road

11:09 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

March 16

1:14 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Carlsborg Road

12:49 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 200 block of Kinkade Road

1:43 p.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Koeppe Drive

3:28 p.m. — Violation of court order, 900 block of South Seventh Ave.

6:08 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Alpine Loop

6:32 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block of West Washington St.

11:32 p.m. — Chimney fire, 200 block of Riverside Road

March 17

10:17 a.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Washington St.

3:38 p.m. — Fraud, 800 Louella Heights Drive

4:58 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Murray Court

March 18

9:40 a.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.

12:14 p.m. — Animal abuse, 260000 block of U.S. Highway 101

1:20 p.m. — Automobile theft, 2200 block of Happy Valley Road

2:28 p.m. — DUI arrest, 700 block of Maizie Court

March 19

1:23 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block of West Bell St.

10:57 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, intersection of East Washington St./ North Sequim Ave.

1:12 p.m. — Fraud, 600 block of Summer Breeze Lane

3:23 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block of West McCurdy Road

5:28 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block of Spencer Road

March 20

9:00 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of East Fir St.

9:10 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Sunset Place

1:26 p.m. — Animal bite, intersection of Palo Alto Road/ Marshall Road

5:36 p.m. — Theft, 900 block of North Woolsey Court

5:38 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Ferndale Drive

5:39 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block of West Washington St.

6:07 p.m. — Wheeled device ordinance, 100 block of Canyon Estates Drive

March 21

12:22 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Brooklynn Lane

7:21 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of June Place

10:55 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block of East Anderson Road

3:04 p.m. — Technical rescue, 100 block of Seaward Drive

6:01 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

10:09 p.m. — Burn complaint, 500 block of West Nelson Road