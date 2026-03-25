Responder Blotter — March 25, 2026
Published 6:30 am Wednesday, March 25, 2026
The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.
March 15
5:36 a.m. — Unwanted person, 300 block of McDonnell Creek Road
11:09 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
March 16
1:14 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Carlsborg Road
12:49 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 200 block of Kinkade Road
1:43 p.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Koeppe Drive
3:28 p.m. — Violation of court order, 900 block of South Seventh Ave.
6:08 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Alpine Loop
6:32 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block of West Washington St.
11:32 p.m. — Chimney fire, 200 block of Riverside Road
March 17
10:17 a.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Washington St.
3:38 p.m. — Fraud, 800 Louella Heights Drive
4:58 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Murray Court
March 18
9:40 a.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.
12:14 p.m. — Animal abuse, 260000 block of U.S. Highway 101
1:20 p.m. — Automobile theft, 2200 block of Happy Valley Road
2:28 p.m. — DUI arrest, 700 block of Maizie Court
March 19
1:23 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block of West Bell St.
10:57 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, intersection of East Washington St./ North Sequim Ave.
1:12 p.m. — Fraud, 600 block of Summer Breeze Lane
3:23 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block of West McCurdy Road
5:28 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block of Spencer Road
March 20
9:00 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of East Fir St.
9:10 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Sunset Place
1:26 p.m. — Animal bite, intersection of Palo Alto Road/ Marshall Road
5:36 p.m. — Theft, 900 block of North Woolsey Court
5:38 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Ferndale Drive
5:39 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block of West Washington St.
6:07 p.m. — Wheeled device ordinance, 100 block of Canyon Estates Drive
March 21
12:22 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Brooklynn Lane
7:21 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of June Place
10:55 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block of East Anderson Road
3:04 p.m. — Technical rescue, 100 block of Seaward Drive
6:01 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.
10:09 p.m. — Burn complaint, 500 block of West Nelson Road