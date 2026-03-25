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Responder Blotter — March 25, 2026

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

March 15

5:36 a.m. — Unwanted person, 300 block of McDonnell Creek Road

11:09 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

March 16

1:14 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Carlsborg Road

12:49 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 200 block of Kinkade Road

1:43 p.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Koeppe Drive

3:28 p.m. — Violation of court order, 900 block of South Seventh Ave.

6:08 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Alpine Loop

6:32 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block of West Washington St.

11:32 p.m. — Chimney fire, 200 block of Riverside Road

March 17

10:17 a.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Washington St.

3:38 p.m. — Fraud, 800 Louella Heights Drive

4:58 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Murray Court

March 18

9:40 a.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.

12:14 p.m. — Animal abuse, 260000 block of U.S. Highway 101

1:20 p.m. — Automobile theft, 2200 block of Happy Valley Road

2:28 p.m. — DUI arrest, 700 block of Maizie Court

March 19

1:23 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block of West Bell St.

10:57 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, intersection of East Washington St./ North Sequim Ave.

1:12 p.m. — Fraud, 600 block of Summer Breeze Lane

3:23 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block of West McCurdy Road

5:28 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block of Spencer Road

March 20

9:00 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of East Fir St.

9:10 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Sunset Place

1:26 p.m. — Animal bite, intersection of Palo Alto Road/ Marshall Road

5:36 p.m. — Theft, 900 block of North Woolsey Court

5:38 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Ferndale Drive

5:39 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block of West Washington St.

6:07 p.m. — Wheeled device ordinance, 100 block of Canyon Estates Drive

March 21

12:22 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Brooklynn Lane

7:21 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of June Place

10:55 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block of East Anderson Road

3:04 p.m. — Technical rescue, 100 block of Seaward Drive

6:01 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

10:09 p.m. — Burn complaint, 500 block of West Nelson Road

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