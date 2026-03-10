Parenting in Focus: Sharing isn’t easy at any age

By Cynthia Martin

When children are very young, they usually don’t play with other children. They may enjoy being near another child, but true interaction is rare. Two toddlers often play side by side, largely ignoring each other. So when a child becomes interested in playing with another child, it is an exciting milestone. Still, this doesn’t mean that playtime will suddenly become easy or problem-free.

Watch how toddlers play together, and you will likely see grabbing, hitting, or throwing toys. Even at their best, toddlers may ignore their playmates much of the time. This behavior is normal. Until about age two or three, this is simply how play works. Playing together requires sharing — and an unwillingness to share is perfectly normal for a two-year-old.

That said, sharing is a skill that takes practice, and parents can begin introducing the concept early. There are several ways you can help prepare your child for sharing.

Be a good role model. When you play with your child, ask if you can have a turn with a toy she is using. Thank her when she shares and let her know you appreciate her willingness to take turns.

Encourage cooperative play. When another toddler comes over, choose activities that naturally promote sharing. Rolling a ball back and forth, working on a simple craft, or playing “My Turn, Your Turn” games help children learn to take turns and cooperate.

Stay close during playtime. Young children need adult support when learning to play together. Be nearby so you can step in if things begin to fall apart. Try to stay calm whether your child is upset or has upset someone else. If needed, separate the children briefly and redirect them to a new activity or toy. If one particular toy is causing repeated conflict, it may be best to put it away for a while.

Practice often — and be patient. Sharing doesn’t come easily. Even after many attempts, playtime may still end in tears or tantrums. Don’t give up. Social skills take time to develop. Praise your child when she shares successfully, and be patient when she struggles.

Sharing is a skill we all need. It helps us get along with others, succeed in school, function well at work, build strong relationships, and prepare for kindergarten. It is worth working on now — and continuing to nurture for many years to come.