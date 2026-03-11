COMMUNITY NEWS — March 11, 2026

Veterans assistance

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5 office located at the Sequim Museum administration building, 544 N. Sequim Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday to serve all veterans with claims and information.

Veterans do not have to be a member of the DAV to receive assistance.

For more information, call 360-775-6482.

Grange pancake event

Spring is in the air, and the Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road, is celebrating with a community Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, March 22, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Enjoy unlimited pancakes, one egg, one slice of ham, applesauce, coffee, and juice. Additional eggs or ham slices are available for 50 cents each.

Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 10 and younger. A bake sale featuring homemade treats will also be available.

End of Life presentation

Volunteers from End of Life Washington will present “End of Life Ready” from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. The free presentation will be held at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

The program is designed to provide resources for planning ahead and reducing anxiety for one of life’s major transitions. Participants will learn about advance directives, including new dementia directives; choosing a healthcare agent; and the POLST, Portable Order for Life Sustaining Treatment.

The second section of the presentation will cover Washington’s Death with Dignity Act and other end of life options, such as Voluntary Stopping Eating and Drinking (VSED). A question and answer period will follow each section. No registration is necessary. Call 206-854-4302 with questions.

No Kings 3 planned

Indivisible Sequim will host a No Kings 3 demonstration on March 28 to affirm a shared message: No thrones. No crowns. No kings.

Participants are welcome to bring signs and line sidewalks in the area of North Priest Road and Washington Street in a peaceful demonstration from noon to 2 p.m. No weapons of any kind are allowed, including those legally permitted.

As with previous rallies, donations of food will be accepted to share with neighbors in need.

“We are not just watching history happen. We are making it,” PJ Harris of Indivisible Sequim stated in a press release. “When families are under attack and democratic norms are threatened, silence is not an option. We rise together. This is what democracy looks like.”

For more information, visit indivisiblesequim.org/ or contact info@IndivisibleSequim.org.

March Soul Speaker Series

The next installment of the Soul Speaker Series sponsored by Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County (VHOCC) will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

Cheri Huber, founder of A Center for the Practice of Zen Buddhist Meditation, will speak on the topic “What is Living with Compassion?” She will focus on what gets in the way of service, how one gets talked out of being fully present, and how to find compassion within oneself amid daily living. Questions will be taken in advance of the discussion to facilitate the conversation.

Huber is a student and teacher of Zen Awareness Practice, founder of Living Compassion, author of several Awareness Practice books, and host of the call-in radio show OpenAir.

To register, visit volunteerhospice.org or call 360-452-1511.

Empower Yourself workshops

Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County is offering a free series of weekly workshops on Tuesdays in March to offer support and practical advice on everyday challenges for those who are living alone or anticipating living alone. Registration is required and may be done by calling 360-452-1511 or emailing office@vhocc.org.

The topics are:

March 17: Shopping and Cooking for One

March 24: Household Finances

March 31: Taking Care of Yourself

Jayadev to speak at Yacht Club

Join Sequim Bay Yacht Club (SBYC) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 for a presentation by Priya Jayadev, executive director of Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County. The meeting will be held in the Hendricks Room at John Wayne Marina. There is no admission fee.

SBYC, the single largest continuing donor to VHOCC, has supported the hospice organization with fundraising since 1991. The major event is Reach & Row for Hospice, which each September includes rowing and sailing races and a dessert auction.

VHOCC was founded in 1978 by Rose Crumb, a nurse who recognized the critical need for home-based, end-of-life care long before it was common in most of the country. When the first hospice licensure law passed in 1988, lawmakers had the foresight to carve out a licensure exemption for volunteer hospices that did not bill for services. This gave VHOCC the ability to continue working in partnership with patients’ existing care teams supporting end-of-life care and it means that VHOCC has the freedom to provide both hospice and palliative care to patients for as long as necessary.

Once you’re a VHOCC patient, you cannot be “booted off.” VHOCC, which is the recipient of SBYC’s only major philanthropy, also has the freedom to provide care without paperwork: it does not bill individuals, insurance or government agencies.