Kitsap County man arrested in Agnew after standoff

Clallam County Sheriff’s Office reports two men were arrested on Wednesday night with one man in a standoff for several hours after hiding in an attic.

Around 5 p.m. March 8, sheriff deputies responded to a Port Angeles short-term rental where the owner reported they found firearms and drug paraphernalia left by renters. The Sheriff’s Office reports the firearms had been reported stolen.

They later identified Patrick Nelson, 52, of Kitsap County had been staying in the residence.

Nelson, a former Clallam County resident with a violent criminal history, was released from prison in December 2025, and had an active Department of Corrections warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

At 6 p.m. deputies and the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) found him in another short-term rental in the Agnew area east of Port Angeles where he was hiding in the attic.

One of the renters, Johnny Watts, 50, of Port Angeles was detained and deputies discovered a loaded firearm in his pocket and a suspected controlled substance. He was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, and booked into Clallam County Jail just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

To help arrest Nelson, the Peninsula Crisis Response Team (PCRT) responded. Law enforcement issued a public notification through Everbridge asking nearby residences to evacuate as a precaution.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that after several hours of negotiations and a standoff, Nelson surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Nelson was booked into jail at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday.

The cases remain an active investigation and additional charges may be considered as investigators continue to review the case, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Sheriff staff wrote in a press release they appreciate residents’ patience, cooperation, and understanding while law enforcement worked to safely resolve the situation.

They also thanked the Peninsula Crisis Response Team, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Port Angeles Police Department, Sequim Police Department, along with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

Also responding was the Port Angeles Police Department K9 Unit, and the Crisis Negotiation Team, whose efforts were instrumental in bringing this incident to a safe resolution, the Sheriff’s Office reports.