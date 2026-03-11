Sequim students win big at Future Health Professionals conference

Photo courtesy Laura Gould/ Four of the 55 Sequim students competing at the HOSA Washington State Leadership Conference, included, from left, Frances Haskins, Genevieve Wakefield, Alabama Cassidy, and Kendall Adolphe.

Sequim Middle School students, from left, Rosie Sly-Hobson, Eleanor Jones, Emma Simpson, and Emma Miller won first place at the HOSA Future Health Professionals Washington conference for Anatomage where they had to identify anatomical structures by name on life-like digital cadavers.

Sequim School District sent 55 students with 47 from Sequim High School and eight from Sequim Middle School to the HOSA Future Health Professionals Washington Conference in early March.

Sequim’s HOSA (Future Health Professionals) club members in high school and middle school won multiple events at the State Leadership Conference held March 2-4 in Spokane.

Sequim teachers Renee Colwill, Laura Gould and Lynette Jenne took 55 students with 47 from Sequim High School and eight from Sequim Middle School for the event to compete, participate in workshops and network.

Organizers estimate there were 3,700 students in attendance from Washington.

“These kids work so hard and have such an amazing weekend,” Gould said.

“It is so cool that we have so many kids involved and the middle and high school collaborate.”

Sequim High School results:

• Lillian Anderson: second place Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking, fourth place Medical Reading

• Nico Musso: second place Health Care Photography

• Team of Jessie Bainbridge, Aiden Bruneau, Ben Greatwood, Nico Musso, John Pehrson, and Ava Shinkle: fifth place Creative Problem Solving

• Team of Finn Braaten, John Pehrson, Sophia Rhynes, and Jiada Sabaidan: fifth place Native Health Advocacy

Sequim Middle School results:

• Reese Hale: first place Foundations of Medical Reading

• Eleanor Jones: first place Foundations of Veterinary Science, second place Foundations of Medical Reading

• Rosie Sly-Hobson: second place Extemporaneous Poster

• Madison Bush, third place Extemporaneous Poster

• Emma Miller: fourth place Life Threatening Situations

• Team of Madison Bush, Emma Miller, Emma Simpson, and Rosie Sly-Hobson: first place Public Health

• Team of Eleanor Jones, Emma Miller, Emma Simpson, and Rosie Sly-Hobson: first place Anatomage

For more about HOSA Washington, visit wahosa.org.