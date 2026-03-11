Soroptimists’ medical loan closet moves to new Sequim location

The new space for Soroptimist International of Sequim’s Medical Loan Closet is at 425 E. Washington St., and is available by appointment by calling 360-504-0231. The nonprofit has provided more than 3,000 durable medical equipment items to Sequim residents the last three fiscal years.

Soroptimist International of Sequim volunteers, from left, Virginia Kostanich, Elaine Powlesland, Loree Conrad, Natasha Merkuloff-Nichols, Shirley Legg, Suzanne Plemmons, Becky Archer, Denise Bayer, Chris Snow, and Susan Coffee celebrate the opening of its new space for the group’s Medical Loan Closet. To make an appointment to request or return an item, or donate, call 360-504-0231.

With a continued focus to help Sequim residents in need, Soroptimist International of Sequim has moved its medical loan closet to 425 E. Washington St. in downtown Sequim for more space and accessibility.

The Medical Loan Closet, started in 1972, provides free loans of durable medical equipment to residents within Sequim School District boundaries for up to 90 days with no fees or conditions.

It operates by appointment for loans, returns and/or donations by calling and leaving a message at 360-504-0231 with a volunteer returning your call to schedule an appointment.

Items loaned and accepted include walkers, wheelchairs, shower chairs, ice therapy machines, and much more for various needs.

Chris Snow, co-chair of the medical loan closet with Susan Coffee and Elaine Powlesland, said their mission is to keep residents safe and in their homes and relieve any financial burden renting/buying equipment might cause.

Soroptimist International of Sequim held a ribbon cutting with the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce on March 4 to celebrate the space opening to the community.

Snow said a move from a storage unit is something they’ve wanted to do for a while to add more space, safety, and convenience for volunteers and visitors.

“It was time to go to the next level especially for the volunteers who are out there in the rain, freezing weather, and with the sun on the asphalt,” she said. “We think it’s better for everyone.”

The nonprofit has worked out of its former storage unit for 40 years, Snow said.

The Soroptimist Medical Loan Closet loaned out 1,359 items (durable medical equipment) in fiscal year 2024-25, and received 2,287 phone calls in that same time frame.

Soroptimist International of Sequim uses monies from various fundraisers and donations to purchase equipment and pay rent. Last fiscal year, the community donated $7,048 to the group.

Snow said the group makes about 40-60 appointments a week, and as Sequim continues to grow they anticipate their calls for help to increase, too.

Currently, they have 14 volunteers and organizers hope to grow to upwards of 20 people.

Snow, who has been a volunteer since 2017, said it’s rewarding to help out and other volunteers say the same thing.

“We get so much more out of it,” she said. “More than what we put into it because people are so grateful for the service we provide.”

Soroptimist, a global women’s organization, works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. They also provide women and girls with access to education.

The group’s Gala Garden Show, their biggest fundraiser of the year, is set for March 21-22 at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club.

For more about Soroptimist International of Sequim, visit https://sisequim.org.

For the Medical Loan Closet, local residents are encouraged to donate clean, gently used medical equipment they no longer need by calling 360-504-0231.