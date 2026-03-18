COMMUNITY NEWS — March 18, 2026

PEG Fundraiser

Pet Emergency Group, a nonprofit supporting after hours emergency veterinarian care on the Olympic Peninsula, is hosting Flapjacks Fundraiser, a pancake breakfast event, from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, April 11 at Applebee’s, 130 River Road in Sequim.

Attendees will receive pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, and juice. Everyone is encouraged to bring family and friends to help raise money for the cause.

Tickets are $12 at the door or online at petemergencygroup.org. All proceeds go to Pet Emergency Group, a volunteer-run nonprofit formed by the belief that the community should have access to after-hours emergency pet care.

For more information about Flapjacks Fundraiser or Pet Emergency Group, visit petemergencygroup.org or email info@pet emergencygroup.org.

City seeks members

The City of Sequim seeks three members to be appointed by Mayor Rachel Anderson and approved by the city council for the City Council Salary Commission. The Commission will review the salaries of individual city council members, including the mayor and deputy mayor, and file any salary changes with the city clerk.

The previous commission was appointed in 2022, and the salary schedule approved by that commission has expired.

The commission will meet on an as-needed basis. All members must have lived within the city limits for a minimum of six months before being appointed to the commission. Terms are for two years, and commission members can serve two terms.

Applications are available at the Civic Center, located at 152 W. Cedar St., and online at sequimwa.gov/214/City-Advisory-Bodies. The positions are open until filled.

For more information, contact City Clerk Heather Robley at 360-681-3428 or email clerk@sequimwa.gov.

Bag of Books sale

The Port Angeles Friends of the Library (PAFOL) will hold its monthly Bag of Books sale from Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, March 21. Store hours are 10:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. New books are added throughout the sale.

Books will be in the entry lobby of the Port Angeles Branch of NOLS. Patrons can bring their own PAFOL book bag and fill it for $3, fill a PAFOL provided bag for $5 or buy a new PAFOL book bag for $8 and fill it for free.

Proceeds support the PAFOL which in turn funds special projects and programs hosted by NOLS.

More information on PAFOL can be found at friendsofthelibrarypa.org.