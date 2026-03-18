Thompson takes ownership of Full Moon Candle Co.

Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ New owner Lacy Thompson, who first bought a candle from Full Moon Candle Co. when she was a teenager, stocks candle melts.

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New owner Lacy Thompson said she wants to reassure loyal customers that the top-selling scent Jamaican Spice isn’t going anywhere.

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Lacy Thompson, new owner of Full Moon Candle Co., rings up longtime customer Vicki Walp, who came into the store to buy chocolate-scented candles after hearing that the scent was being discontinued.

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Lacy Thompson recounts how some people have asked how things are going at her candle shop, their good-natured, teasing tone seemingly implying that the business isn’t really a business at all, but more like a hobby or the indulgence of a whim.

But make no mistake: Full Moon Candle Co. is a very serious business. It has been a beloved staple in Sequim for 30 years, with loyal customers following it through moves and changes in ownership.

Thompson herself was a devoted customer since her teen years.

“I’ve been buying candles here since I was 18,” she said. “Sugared Spruce was the first one I bought with my own money.”

Sugared Spruce remains one of the store’s most popular scents.

Last month, the Sequim High School graduate transitioned from devoted customer to passionate owner, purchasing the business located at 609 W. Washington St. (by KSQM) from Mikie Smith. She took over on Feb. 1, with Smith as her mentor.

The fact that Full Moon Candle Co. has now been in business in Sequim for three decades is a testament to the fact that many people take their home and office scents seriously. In that regard, Thompson wants to reassure customers that Jamaican Spice — a top seller for years — will still be sold under her ownership. In fact, several candles bearing that scent were on a shelf at the store last week.

“I promise Jamaican Spice isn’t going anywhere,” Thompson said with a laugh, recalling a playful warning from a family friend who insisted the scent remain part of the lineup.

The company’s roots date back to 1996 when Sequim resident Joy Castaneda decided she would like to make candles as gifts for family members and friends. Before long, she was making candles in 40 different fragrances and wholesaling her creations to stores and boutiques in the area. She opened a small shop in her home on West Cedar Street, where lines would form. In 2001, she added additional space.

In 2016, Smith bought the business after Castaneda decided she was ready to step away. She in turn sold it to Thompson almost exactly 10 years later.

Smith made the decision after ongoing shoulder problems and surgery led her physical therapist to advise her to stop the repetitive motions involved in candle pouring if she wanted to be actively involved with future grandchildren.

“She said that was all she needed to hear,” Thompson related. “She wants to be the most involved grandparent she can be.”

Word spread quietly that Smith might be ready to sell. Thompson heard about it through friends and reached out.

“I was out Christmas shopping when I texted her,” Thompson said. “I called my husband and said, ‘Mikie’s selling the candle shop.’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Thompson, who has lived in Sequim since she was a toddler, previously worked in office management positions and had been a stay-at-home mom. She was ready for a project of her own as her children grew older.

“I’ve always been kind of crafty and creative,” she said. “And I’ve loved these candles for years.”

What she hadn’t done before, however, was make them.

Learning the craft has been a steep but fascinating curve. Smith began training Thompson in mid-January, weeks before the official ownership change, and still stops by the shop to help as needed.

“Candle making is a science,” Thompson said. “I didn’t realize how much time and thought goes into every single candle.”

Different types of candles require different waxes. Fragrance oils must be carefully measured. Each new scent must be tested repeatedly to ensure it burns properly and releases its aroma throughout a room — a quality candle makers call “hot throw.”

“If you can only smell it in the room where it’s burning, it’s probably not going to be a good candle,” she explained.

Testing often happens at home. Thompson will light a candle in the kitchen — the farthest point from her bedroom — and see if she can still smell it down the hall.

“If I can smell it from my bedroom, that means it has a good hot throw,” she said.

The store’s candles are also made with fragrance oils that avoid certain chemical additives commonly used in mass-produced candles.

“When you walk into some big stores and the smell hits you immediately, sometimes that’s from scent extenders,” she said. “We don’t use those. What you smell here is what you get when you burn it.”

That commitment to quality has helped Full Moon Candle Co. build a loyal following over the years.

While the shop sees steady traffic year-round, Thompson said the busiest season typically begins in the fall and runs through Christmas, when customers are drawn to the cozy aromas of the season. Spring and late summer tend to be quieter months.

For now, Thompson plans to maintain the traditions that longtime customers expect. The store will continue offering its established lineup of fragrances, along with occasional limited-edition scents tested first in wax melts before potentially becoming full candle offerings.

At the same time, she hopes to gradually introduce a few new touches.

“I’d like to bring in some merchandise — hoodies, T-shirts, things with our logo,” she said. “Maybe add a little bit more of a gift shop feel over time.”

But she emphasized that any changes will happen slowly.

“I want to keep what people love about the place,” she said.

Full Moon Candle Co. is now open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.

“Those are our family days,” Thompson said. She and her husband Derek are parents to three daughters: Olivia, 14, Tessa, 11, and Sophia, 8.

Support from relatives has helped ease the transition. Derek’s father has assisted with bookkeeping and business advice.

“It all happened really fast,” Thompson said. “One minute I was a stay-at-home mom, and the next I’m learning about accounting and taxes and running a business.”

For Thompson, the opportunity to carry on a local tradition is both exciting and a little surreal.

“It’s kind of funny,” she said. “I’ve loved this place for so long, and now I get to keep it going.”

For more about Full Moon Candle Co., visit fullmooncandle.com or call 360-683-8377.