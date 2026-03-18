Wellness with Age: Dealing with environmental toxins

By Crystal Linn

A faithful reader asked me to write about environmental toxins in our daily lives. According to an article published by the World Health Organization, there are more than 160 million chemicals known to man, and 40,000-60,000 of those can be found in commerce.

This list includes many every day items such as plastic water bottles, synthetic fragrances and BPA, found in the lining of many canned foods on the market.

We all are aware of how harmful man-made pollutants are, yet how often do we think about chemicals and toxins found in nature?

One of the most well-known of these natural chemicals is the smoke haze from forest fires. (For additional information on this, see my article written in September of 2024.) Another is asbestos which is a natural occurring mineral. Then there are the poisons in our foods such as the cyanide in apple seeds and toxic mushrooms. Also the venom-producing animals such as rattlesnakes.

The elderly, young children and immune compromised individuals have a much greater risk of developing serious illnesses from environmental toxins.

Experts around the world continue to research this problem and to discover ways for us to deal with these poisons.

Heavy metals such as lead, mercury and arsenic once inside of the body can disrupt several functions, especially hormonal metabolism. Heavy metals are eventually stored in the bones, disrupting correct bone functioning which can lead to osteoporosis.

Air pollution, heavy metals and other toxins can lead to metabolism disruption, oxidative stress and TAFLD (toxicant-associated fatty liver disease).

Experts are still researching to see if there is a correlation between environmental poisons and autism.

The good news is there is much we as individuals can do.

Here is a brief list of practical, easy suggestions for dealing with many environmental poisons.

The first thing is for individuals to educate themselves. Fortunately there is much information available.

Replace plastic containers as they leech BPA and other chemicals into the liquids they contain, especially when warmed by the sun. These chemicals disrupt endocrine functions and increase estrogen levels. Switch to glass, stainless steel or acrylic. Repurpose or recycle as many containers as possible.

Instead of purchasing individual plastic water bottles purchase gallon-sized water containers. These are cheaper and there is less leeching. Consider distilling your own water at home; it is easy to do and is most affordable.

Use cleaning products with natural ingredients as many work better than the leading chemical-laden brands. There are quality recipes available for making one’s own cleaning products which work well and are affordable.

Purchase organic produce when possible. For non-organic produce wash with baking soda and rinse with filtered water. Another option is to research simple in-home gardening systems to grow your own food. The Kratky method is one of the best, and works year-round.

Have everyone take their shoes off at the door to prevent tracking unknown poisons into the house.

Replace synthetic fragrances with natural alternatives. Individual synthetic fragrances can contain over 3,000 different chemicals, many of which are harmful. Environmental Working Group (EWG) discovered that some synthetic fragrances are linked to serious health concerns, especially liver damage. Experiment with using essential oils and/or natural herbs. Cinnamon sticks and dried orange peels are inexpensive and make a wonderful room scent. Rose water makes a chemical-free perfume.

The best protection against all environment toxins is to live a healthy lifestyle. This includes eating a healthy nutrient-rich diet, drinking enough pure water, getting a good night’s sleep and engaging in appropriate exercise.

Email us at Info@WellnessWithAge.com with your suggestions and comments. I personally reply to each email.