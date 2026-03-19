Gold Rush theft trial cases reset to September

A new joint trial date has been set for a Sequim employer and his employee for multiple alleged counts of theft and writing bad checks to customers in exchange for precious metals and services.

Kurt Miller, owner of Gold Rush Jewelry and Coin in downtown Sequim, and employee Kimberly Stober will have a 10-day trial begin on Sept. 28.

A previous April 13 start date was stricken by Judge Simon Barnhart on Friday during a status hearing in Clallam County Superior Court.

Stober’s defense attorney William Payne said he was still going through almost 5,000 pages of discovery. Miller is represented by court-appointed attorney Alex Stalker.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General Nick Brown’s office with Tienney Milnor, section chief for the Major Economic Crimes Unit, saying at the hearing they intend to join the two cases and try Miller and Stober together as “they are the same actors.”

She said they intend to file additional charges against Miller and she anticipates 20-plus victims providing testimony during the trial.

Neither Miller or Stober are in custody as they’ve been released on their own personal recognizance with conditions, such as continuing to appear in court.

Alleged offenses occurred from September 2022-August 2024 where they bought, sold, or consigned precious metals, and took in jewelry for repair, but in many instances bought precious metals and jewelry using three different bank accounts with insufficient funds, court documents state.

Sequim Police Department reported they served a search warrant on Aug. 29, 2024 after dozens of customer complaints of services not being rendered and/or checks having insufficient funds.

Police report that Miller and Stober took more than $132,000 in total from 24 individuals or couples.

Miller pleaded not guilty to 40 felony and misdemeanor charges, including nine counts of theft in the first degree, seven counts of theft in the second degree, five counts of theft in the third degree, 14 counts of unlawful issuance of a check greater than $750, and five counts of unlawful issuance of a check equal to or less than $750. He could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine for the strictest theft charge.

Stober pleaded not guilty on Jan. 23 to 12 felony charges, including four counts of theft in the first degree, three counts of theft in the second degree, and five counts of unlawful issuance of a bank check for greater than $750. She could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for the strictest theft charge.

A status hearing for the trial was set for 9 a.m. Aug. 7. The outside date for the trial is Oct. 28, Barnhart said.