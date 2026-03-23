Another Roller Derby bout set for March 28

Roller Derby returns to the Sequim Boys & Girls Club on March 28 when the Port Scandalous Roller Derby Team hosts Dockyard Roller Derby of Tacoma in a match called “Spring into a Smackdown.”

Another bout coming up

Port Scandalous Roller Derby hosts its second bout of the season for another high-energy night of skating on March 28.

They’ll take on Dockyard Roller Derby of Tacoma in a match called “Spring into a Smackdown” at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club, 400 W. Fir St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the whistle sounds at 6 p.m.

There will be beer, raffle prizes, PSRD merch, and family-friendly fun, organizers said.

Advance tickets are $12 online, $15 at the door, and children 12 and under are free.

Find tickets online through links at portscandalousrollerderby.com and simpletix.com/e/port-scandalous-roller-derby-season-12-bou-tickets-256372.

PSRD won its first bout of the season 179-165 over friends West Sound Roller Derby on Feb. 28.

Following the March 28 bout, PSRD hosts matches on May 30, July 11, Sept. 19, and Oct. 17.

A Newbie Camp starts April 7 at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club starting at 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 with subsequent events at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, April 12; 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 19; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, April 26; and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, May 3 all at the club.