Great Futures Start Here: The power of peer leadership

By Mary Budke

One of the greatest privileges of my role as CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula is witnessing young people discover their own potential — and then turn around and help others do the same. I regularly see how leadership is not something reserved for adulthood. It is learned, practiced, and strengthened early, especially when youth are given meaningful opportunities to lead. That is why cultivating leadership skills is one of our key areas of focus.

At the Boys & Girls Club, we believe that today’s members can become tomorrow’s mentors. When young people step into leadership roles, they gain confidence, accountability, and a sense of purpose. Just as importantly, they model positive behavior for younger members who are watching closely. This cycle of growth and influence is at the heart of our teen programming, particularly through Torch Club and Keystone Club.

Torch Club, for members ages 11-13, introduces middle school students to leadership and service, helping them understand the value of responsibility, teamwork, and giving back.

Keystone Club, for members ages 14-18, empowers adolescents to take ownership of amplifying their voices and their impact. Through participating in youth-led community service projects and attending statewide Boys & Girls Clubs youth-centered workshops that provide leadership development, members learn how to identify needs in their community and take action.

They coordinate meetings, organize hands-on activities, and work collaboratively to solve problems — skills that will serve them for a lifetime. Together, these programs create an intentional pathway for teens to evolve from participation to purpose-driven leadership.

The results are tangible. One powerful illustration is the recent launch of a free food pantry at the Carroll C. Kendall Club led by our teens. Through this initiative, Keystone and Torch Club members identified a need for the families we serve, planned a response, and mobilized their peers to make a difference. They didn’t wait for adults to lead the way; they stepped up themselves. Experiences like this show our teens that they can create positive change right now, not someday in the future.

Peer leadership also plays a vital role in how our teens contribute to the daily life of the Club. During the summer, our Summer Food Program ensures that children and teens have access to nutritious meals when school is out. This program is a critical lifeline for many families in our community, and our teens are an essential part of making it successful. Each summer, we employ Club member youth workers as paid interns to support the program.

These paid internships are far more than summer jobs. For many of our teens, this is their first formal work experience. They learn what it means to show up on time, communicate professionally, and take responsibility for others. They gain practical skills in customer service, teamwork, and problem-solving while earning a paycheck and contributing to their community. The pride they feel in being trusted with real-world responsibility is unmistakable, and the lessons they learn extend well beyond the summer months.

Equally important is accessibility. Teens can attend the Boys & Girls Club year-round at no cost. This commitment ensures that every young person — regardless of family income — has access to a safe space, supportive mentors, and leadership opportunities. Removing financial barriers allows teens to focus on growth, learning, and connection, rather than worrying about whether they can afford to participate.

When teens feel valued, encouraged and prepared, they rise to the occasion. They become role models for younger members, leaders among their peers, and engaged citizens in our community. They learn that leadership is not about titles, but about service, integrity, and the willingness to help others succeed.

From Torch Club meetings to Keystone Club community service efforts such as the weekly packaging of bagels for the Sequim Food Bank and serving as youth workers in the Summer Food Program, our teens are proving every day that peer leadership matters. They are not just members of the Boys & Girls Club, they are mentors, volunteers, and leaders in the making.

As a community, we all benefit when young people are given the tools and trust to lead. At the Boys & Girls Club, we are proud to stand beside them as they grow from members into peer advisors, coaches and more, shaping a stronger future for us all.

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Mary Budke is Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula.