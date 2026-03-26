New Native Bee Walks offered by Dungeness River Nature Center

Swipe or click to see more

Photo courtesy Dungeness River Nature Center/ Native bees are vital pollinators. Participants in the Native Bee Walk series will learn about conservation efforts to protect them.

Swipe or click to see more

Local bee specialist Ingrid Carmean will lead the Native Bee Walks with help from river center educators.

Swipe or click to see more

The Dungeness River Nature Center is offering something new this spring: a Native Bee Walk series. The nature walks under expert guidance are offered April 4, May 2 and June 6.

Swipe or click to see more

The Dungeness River Nature Center invites the community to learn about native bees through its new Native Bee Walk series this spring.

Walks are offered on April 4, May 2, and June 6, and each session is designed to stand alone, allowing participants to register for one or attend multiple dates.

Participants can join local bee specialist Ingrid Carmean and river center educators to observe bees up close in their natural habitat and learn about conservation efforts to protect these vital pollinators.

Each walk runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and begins at the river center before traveling to a featured field location in the community to search for native bee species. Participants will carpool from the river center to that month’s site. Hand lens will be provided.

The cost is $15 for Dungeness River Nature Center members and $25 for non-members. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

More information and registration can be found at DungenessRiverCenter.org/programs/.