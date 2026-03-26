Showers, flowers theme for Blue Whole Gallery’s April show

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Painter Jean Glaser and ceramicist Mike Middlestead are teaming up to present “April Showers Bring May Flowers” at Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., for the month of April. Their work will be showcased in the front windows of the gallery throughout that month.

To Glaser, the show’s theme shouts “change is coming,” and indeed change has come to her own work. She has added new mediums in the form of pan pastels and soft chalk pastels.

“Parts of my work will never change: my interest in animals and my color palate,” she said.

Glaser’s goal is to infuse all her subjects with energy and spark through color, texture, and pattern, according to a press release.

As for Middlestead, he recently returned from a month-long trip to India where he studied new concepts and techniques in pottery. He described the experience as “amazing, wonderful, and exciting,” but also challenging.

Middlestead is putting those new concepts and techniques to work creating a window of vases for those spring flowers. His presentation will include thrown, handmade, and slab vases using various glazing techniques as well as raku.

“One piece will be the largest I’ve ever created,” he said.

Glaser and Middlestead are scheduled to be at the gallery for First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. on April 3.

Blue Whole Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find more information at bluewholegallery.com.