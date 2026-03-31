Sports roundup: Wolves come up winners before spring break

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Tiffany Lam makes a hit during a March 26 match right before spring break.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Ashton Reichner returns a hit with teammate Paloma Franco on March 26 against Olympic.

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Lily Sparks returns a hit with teammate Abby Brown behind her during a match on March 26.

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Sequim’s spring sports are now in spring break with a large slate of games and matches ahead.

Tennis takes two from Olympic

For its second match-up of the season, girls varsity tennis players won two of seven matches against Olympic on March 26 at home.

Sequim’s No. 2 and 3 singles players Calleigh Thompson and Sydney Thomas-Harris both won their matches 6-0 in two sets. Thompson defeated Rhiann Valiente, and Thomas-Harris Viola Abogado.

After spring break, the Wolves will travel to Port Angeles on April 7, and host North Mason on April 8.

The team has 31 girls playing this season.

Fastpitch beats Bremerton

Following a 9-1 away loss to North Kitsap on March 25 in Poulsbo, the Wolves softball team got a big game from Mattie Messenger and solid pitching from Rilynn Whitehead and Naveah Owens to come from behind to beat Bremerton 7-5.

The Knights got up 3-0 early, but a two-run single by Messenger in the third inning gave Sequim the lead at 4-3. Bremerton came back to tie, but the Wolves kept playing add-on with two more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth.

Whitehead pitched four innings, allowing just one hit and one earned run. She struck out three. Owens went three innings, allowing three hits and an earned run. She struck out four.

Messenger finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, a run scored and two stolen bases. Kiley Winter was 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases. Alexia Fuller had a hit and two runs scored.

They’re set to play Lakewood and Fife on April 4, and travel to Port Angeles on April 7, and host the Roughriders on April 10.

Baseball goes 2-1

Logan Doyle bashed a two-out, two-run double to center field to put Sequim up 8-0 after four innings — and the Wolves needed all of those runs to hold off North Mason’s late-innings charge in an 8-7 home win on March 24.

Sequim plated a pair of runs in each of the first four innings to take the big lead.

Devyn Dearinger singled home Hunter Tennell and Doyle drove in Connor Oase in the bottom of the first for a 2-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Zeke Schmadeke’s single led to a North Mason error and a Van Johnson run.

Tennell added an RBI single for a 4-0 lead after two innings. Sequim used small ball to score two more in the third, taking advantage when Oase was hit by a pitch, Doyle walked and Oase stole third base and came home via an error by the catcher. Johnson added an RBI single.

Schmadeke shook off hitting the game’s first batter to roll through the first five innings, but walked the leadoff batter to open the sixth and found some trouble. He allowed an RBI triple and another run came on an error by Sequim catcher Lincoln Bear.

The Bulldogs mounted a comeback but the Wolves held on for the win. Schmadeke recorded 10 strikeouts in the game and Dearinger two in relief.

On March 26, Schmadeke’s two-run double with two outs in the top of the sixth broke a 4-4 tie and Bear pitching in relief shut down North Mason the rest of the way as the Wolves triumphed 6-4 to earn a two-game sweep of the Bulldogs. Bear was nearly perfect in 2 2/3 innings on the hill, yielding just a hit batter while racking up four strikeouts. Oase had an RBI single, and Dearinger added an RBI on a fielder’s choice for Sequim.

To end the week, the Wolves lost for the first time this season on March 27 with a 10-0 loss in Kingston. The Buccaneer’s Vaka Tameilau had a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. Bear and William Kuperus each had Sequim’s hits. The Wolves next host River Ridge on Friday.

Randall holds best 800 time in state so far

Sequim’s Reid Randall won the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 56.64 seconds at the Issaquah Icebreaker on March 28.

That is the No. 1 800 time posted at the 2A level so far this spring in the entire state. Randall also helped the Sequim 4×400 team come in third with a time of 3:32.27. His teammates included Westley French, Gavin Tupper and Adrian Osborne.

Silas Hagar also finished fifth in the 100-meter to set a personal-best time of 12:20.

Sequim hosts its first track meet of the season on April 15.

Soccer takes down Trojans

The Sequim boys soccer squad got an important boost with a 3-1 league win over Olympic going into spring break on March 27.

The Wolves got goals from seniors Nico Musso and Finn Braaten and freshman Finn Curran.

“Bjorn Henrickson was [also] outstanding, but collectively, we played really well and used the majority of players with good game time,” said Sequim coach Ian McCallum.

“We were a little more direct in our play and the coaching staff did a good job working the bench. The guys off the bench performed well and brought a lot of energy into the game.”

Sequim (2-3, 2-3) next travels to play rival Port Angeles on April 7.

“I think we’re all wishing we could continue to play this week. We’re in a good place,” McCallum said.

On March 24, the Wolves lost 5-1 to Bainbridge at home.

McCallum said he felt they acquitted themselves well, despite missing several players, including key senior leaders, to injury and illness. The Wolves got their goal from Colten Anderson.

Wolves earn top scores in Bremerton

Raimey Brewer earned match medalist honors after shooting a nine-hole round of 45 to pace the Wolves girls golfers to a 203-220 win at Gold Mountain Golf Course on March 26 in Bremerton.

Kendra Dodson was second for Sequim, two shots back of Brewer with a 47.

Gabriella Hood added a 50 for the Wolves, and teammates Rachel McDougall and Brooke Piersoll tied with rounds of 61.

For the boys, Adrian Aragon led all golfers with a low round of 5-over-par 41 to earn match medalist honors for the Wolves.

Trent Allen was two strokes behind Aragon with a 43, while Talon Stover posted a round of 47 and Collin Sanders added a 49 to round out Sequim’s scores.

Sequim is set to host Lakewood on April 4, and Port Angeles on April 9 at The Cedars at Dungeness.