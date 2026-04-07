Scandals’ roller derby team bouts with Tacoma team
Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Tacoma’s Dockyard’s Undertow overtook Port Scandalous Roller Derby (PSRD) team on March 28 for the North Olympic Peninsula team’s second bout of the season.
The Undertow came away with the win 175-89 at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club.
“It was a tough, hard fought game,” said Scandals’ skater Angelina Morales.
“Their blockers were incredibly strong and definitely threw a wrench into our offensive strategy. But even with the loss, our team saw real growth. Improvements were made, lessons were learned, and both skills and friendships got stronger.”
The Scandals won their first bout of the season 179-165 over West Sound Roller Derby on Feb. 28.
PSRD hosts four more bouts at the Sequim club, 400 W. Fir St., this season on May 30, July 11, Sept. 19, and Oct. 17. Find tickets and information about joining the team at portscandalousrollerderby.com.