Sports roundup: Baseball nearly pulls off rally against River Ridge

The Sequim boys baseball team mounted a furious seventh-inning comeback against River Ridge on April 3, but the Hawks were able to get a pair of strikeouts with the bases loaded to end the game with a 7-4 win. It was Sequim’s only game of the week as the Wolves have been off for spring break.

Sequim went into that final inning down 7-1 and had just five hits all game, but rallied with five hits in the bottom of the seventh. Zeke Schmadeke started it off with a lead-off double. Connor Oase followed with a single and Lincoln Bear hit an RBI double.

Oase eventually came in to score on a sac fly by Devyn Dearinger to make it 7-3, while Bear came in to score on a Logan Doyle single. William Kuperas singled and Ben Reynolds walked to load the bases with one out to put the tying run on base, but River Ridge was finally able to end the bleeding with two strikeouts. Schmadeke finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Bear was 3-for-4 and Doyle 2-for-3.

Sequim pitchers struck out 10 and allowed just seven hits. But the Wolves were hurt by four errors. Schmadeke pitched three innings and allowed two hits and an earned run. He struck out four. Bear pitched one inning and struck out the side, while Dearinger pitched three innings and allowed five hits and three earned runs. He struck out three.

Sequim (3-1, 3-2) was set to host rival Port Angeles (0-3, 3-3) Tuesday, and then travel to play the Roughriders on April 9 and in Bothell on April 11 to play Cedar Park Christian School.

Fife blanks fastpitch team

The Sequim softball team managed just four hits in an 8-0 loss to Fife on Saturday. Ava Ritter had a double, while Mattie Messenger and Seren McClurken had hits. Rylie Whitehead had a hit and two steals. McKenna Cox pitched well in the defeat. She went 4⅔ innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs. Sequim (2-1, 3-2) was set to play in Port Angeles (3-0, 5-0) Tuesday, and then host the Roughriders at 5 p.m. Friday, April 10.