High schooler sinks first hole-in-one

Raimey Brewer pulls the ball from the cup after hitting her first hole-in-one.

Photo courtesy The Cedars at Dungeness

Sequim High School senior Raimey Brewer recorded her first ever hole-in-one on March 19.

Brewer was playing for the Wolves’ girls golf team against North Kitsap when she sunk the shot on The Cedars at Dungeness’ fourth hole from 130 yards away.

She was using an 8 iron and a TaylorMade golf ball.

Brewer’s parents Nicole and Keven Brewer, grandparents Deb and Bob Cooper, and coach Tim Lusk witnessed the shot.

“This is a significant accomplishment for anyone, let alone a high school golfer,” said Frederick Green, the Cedars’ assistant golf professional.