Ballots mailed for April 28 special election on NOLS measure

Ballots for the April 28 special election in Clallam County were mailed on April 8.

The North Olympic Library System will have the only measure on the ballot, a regular property tax levy lid lift that will require a simple majority to pass.

The measure would reset the library’s property tax levy from $0.28 per $1,000 of assessed value to $0.45 per $1,000 starting in 2027.

That rate is below the state-authorized maximum of $0.50 per $1,000, which voters approved in 2010.

The estimated increase for property valued at $400,000 is $5.67 per month, or $68.04 per year.

Revenue from the levy would allow the library to continue current operations at its four locations in addition to bookmobile and outreach services. It would support open hours, access to collections, technology, programming and maintenance at library facilities.

If the levy fails, reductions in services may occur beginning in 2027, library staff said.

The last day to register or update voter registration information online or by mail is April 20. (Registrations must be received by the Auditor’s Office by that date). Printable voter registration forms can be found online at ClallamCountyWA.gov/Elections. Voters also can register using the online portal at VoteWA.gov.

The last day to register or update voter registration in person is April 28. That may take place at the Clallam County Elections and Voter Registration Office, located on the lower level of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Room 042, Port Angeles. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Election Day, the office will be open until 8 p.m.

To be registered to vote in the state, you must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States and a Washington state resident. You must not be disqualified from voting due to a court order or be serving a prison sentence under the jurisdiction of the Department of Corrections for a Washington felony conviction. You must not be currently incarcerated for a federal or out-of-state felony conviction.