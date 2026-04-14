PUD #1 issues water alert

PUD #1 of the Clallam County Public Utility District has issued a Stage 1 — Forecast Alert for water usage.

The alert was issued late last week after the Washington State Department of Ecology issued a statewide emergency drought declaration citing lower than usual snowpack levels with above-normal predicted temperatures and below-normal predicted precipitation through June.

According to the PUD’s Drought Response Plan, a drought declaration meets the criteria for a Stage 1 — Forecast Alert for surface and ground water systems for the Carlsborg, Evergreen, Port Angeles Composite, Panoramic Heights, Clallam Bay Sekiu and Island View water systems.

According to a press release, the objective of the Stage 1 — Forecast Alert is to prepare customers for additional drought response measures that are likely to occur later in the season. These future drought response measures may include voluntary or mandatory water conservation. The PUD encourages customers to conserve water where possible.

Some ways customers can reduce their water consumption include:

• Reduce outdoor water use

• Fix all leaky faucets and toilets

• Take shorter showers, not baths

• Install low-flow showerheads and faucets

• Operate automatic dish and clothes washers only when full

• Reuse clean household water. Collect all water that is wasted while waiting for the hot water to reach your faucet. Use this water for houseplants or outdoor plants

• Use water efficient appliances

For a more comprehensive list of actions to save water, or to access more information on water conservation visit epa.gov/watersense.